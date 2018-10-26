Lifestyle

Banksy prints sell intact at stunt-free Paris auction

Stop And Search, one of the prints by street artist Banksy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 26, 2018 06:00 am

Three Banksy prints were sold at a Paris auction on Wednesday - this time without any pranks by the British artist.

His Girl With Balloon painting shredded itself this month just after it was sold for more than one million pounds (S$1.78 million) at a Sotheby's London auction.

Organisers at Artcurial auction house in central Paris said they had checked the artworks before the event to ensure that no surprise destruction of the pieces would take place.

However, an Artcurial auctioneer admitted last week that his company would be delighted if Banksy was planning another surprise.

His Stop And Search silkscreen, as well as two other pieces signed by Banksy, sold for more than €120,000 (S$188,800) in total. - REUTERS

