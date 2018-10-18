Being New Face finalist is proudest moment of Joey Tan's life so far



JOEY TAN

23, business and management graduate

After failing to make it as a finalist in The New Paper New Face 2015, Joey Tan was crestfallen.

But the business and management graduate from Singapore Institute of Management - University of London, who at 1.8m is one of the tallest hopefuls this year, always believed there is a second chance for everyone as long as they put their best foot forward and stay positive.

In fact, being a New Face 2018 top 15 finalist is the proudest moment of her life so far, and it has been a "dream come true" to be learning from industry veterans and mentors.

Joey, 23, said: "It is indeed a privilege to have finally gained such recognition. Failure was a strong motivator. Without a doubt, my motivation level will continue to grow as I go through the competition."

Tell us one interesting fact about yourself.

At the age of 16, I was already standing at 1.78m.

What are your hobbies?

I am really into sports like netball, swimming and running.

What is your guilty pleasure?

I love chocolate.

What is your favourite movie of all time?

The Lion King. The movie speaks of courage and strength which dawned on me when I was a child and remains instilled in me even today.

If you could travel to any country in the world, where would it be?

New Zealand, as it is the home of adventure. The stunning landscapes and wildlife are also very enticing.

Who is your favourite model?

(Last year's New Face winner) Jean Yong. She is like a chameleon. I have seen her drastic transformation, from long to short hair - and even without eyebrows. She is a trendsetter and I am prepared for a change too.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

The sound of Velcro.