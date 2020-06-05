Boost your bedroom fengshui

When it comes to fengshui, expert Joey Yap believes that good bedroom form can enhance your positive energy and act as a conducive environment to boost your health.

The founder and chief consultant of Joey Yap Consulting Group said one's bedroom - one of the three most important sectors, together with the kitchen and the main door - may be lavishly designed with a theme, quality materials and furniture, but if you find yourself waking up feeling tired and restless, consider implementing fengshui.

The practice of fengshui takes into account both internal and external environmental factors. For instance, a bedroom can be situated in a positive sector of a home, but if the bed is placed in the wrong position, negative factors will still exist in the internal and external environment and as a result, attract negative implications.

Here are Mr Yap's tips on how to balance bedroom energy.

Regular bedroom shape

Square and rectangular shapes are some of the highly preferred choices for the bedroom, as irregular shapes create an imbalanced qi flow to the space.

An imbalanced qi can lead to emotional instability, disturbed sleep and lethargy.

Bed against solid wall

The reason for this is simple. Sleeping is a yin activity and thus, it needs a yin feature such as the wall - solid and immobile - to act as a support to the bed.

Placing the bed in a yang sector will create an imbalanced qi flow, and this will influence your sleeping behaviour and subsequently your health.

If the bed is positioned at an angle where its headboard is against a corner, beware as more problems can be expected. While you may have achieved your objective of tapping a favourable direction, you have at the same time created sha qi (negative fengshui or attacking energy) that points directly to your head.

Don't place bed against open windows

Windows belong to the yang feature. As such, placing the headboard of the bed against the window can inadvertently create an imbalanced flow of qi to the entire room.

Strong wind can seep through the window and hit your head as you sleep, causing you sleepless nights while also affecting your health. You can solve this problem by using thick curtains, and do ensure that the windows are tightly closed when you are asleep.

Avoid pointing feet at room door

If your feet are pointing towards the bedroom door, the qi will rush in through it and crash into your bed directly, causing restless nights.

Move the bed to a position where it is not in direct alignment with the door.