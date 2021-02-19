BTS label and Universal Music join forces to find next K-pop sensation

Big Hit Entertainment, which is behind BTS, aims to apply its "success formula" in the US.

SEOUL : The company behind South Korean boy band BTS has announced a project to find the next K-pop sensation, through a global audition programme that is expected to air in the US in 2022.

Big Hit Entertainment said it is teaming up with Universal Music Group to find, develop and train the new group.

Mr Lenzo Yoon, Big Hit's global chief executive, said the new project would "apply Big Hit's success formula established over the past 16 years to the US, the centre of the global music market".

The new K-pop group will record on a new Los Angeles-based record label within the Universal Music Group.

Universal Music Group chief executive Lucian Grainge said in a statement that the joint venture "will further accelerate K-pop as a global cultural phenomenon".

The K-pop industry, which involves rigorous training in dance, singing and language skills, has produced bands that have expanded beyond Asia to gain international success.