Childrens' attractions unsure when they can reopen, return to normal

Amazonia Singapore is expecting only 50 per cent of its usual business for months to come.

With the school holidays coming to a close after falling entirely within the circuit breaker period, children's attractions have missed their usual peak business period.

Now, as circuit breaker measures begin to be lifted from tomorrow and we go into phase one of restarting the economy, these attractions will still not have any business for weeks.

Amazonia Singapore, located in Great World City, said business has been "catastrophic" since the Covid-19 pandemic began at the start of the year.

In February and March, it saw business go down 85 per cent each month.

"We have lost money every month this year and will probably do so until at least September," its spokesman said, adding that the company had to let go of its part-time staff.

The indoor playground hopes to hire them again when things go back to normal.

While Amazonia hopes to reopen in July, it is expecting only 50 per cent of its usual business for months to come.

KidZania also said it anticipated a drop in visitors.

However, the indoor theme park in Sentosa has planned promotions, such as up to 50 per cent off admission tickets, and themed events, such as its signature Halloween event, Spookytown, to attract visitors when it is able to reopen.

It is also using social media, #KidZaniaAtHome, to share various role-play activities for children to participate in.

NERF Action Xperience at Marina Square said it is taking this time to conduct health and safety training for its staff through video conferencing.

It said: "We are optimistic that business will return, albeit progressively, as there is pent-up desire for leisure and recreation activities, especially when Singaporeans missed their mid-year getaways and still cannot travel abroad."

All three attractions said they are still awaiting a Government advisory on whether they are allowed to open in phase two, or have to wait till phase three.

TRAINING COURSES

In the meantime, Kidzania employees are going for training courses at NTUC Learning Hub and Republic Polytechnic, while Amazonia's employees are working on improvement plans for the indoor playground.

Amazonia team member Zetti Marcella said: "There were a lot of uncertainties. But our boss has been concerned about our well-being and made efforts to make sure that we are all right.

"The company also has been very optimistic in our next steps in moving past the outbreak. We have regular meetings to discuss plans and measures and decide what will be our next step. We are still surviving."