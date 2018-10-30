Community initiative celebrates parenthood with fun family activities and exclusive freebies

The commemorative PAssion Baby Card, which comes in two colours, can also be personalised with a family photo. PHOTO: PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

The commemorative PAssion Baby Card, which comes in two colours, can also be personalised with a family photo. PHOTO: PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

As part of the Play.Bond.Grow gift set, you will get an interactive stuffed toy, as well as a set of finger puppets with My Little Book of Values and a “Moments” Envelope Album (pictured). PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

As part of the Play.Bond.Grow gift set, you will get an interactive stuffed toy, as well as a set of finger puppets with My Little Book of Values (pictured), and a “Moments” Envelope Album. PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

As part of the Play.Bond.Grow gift set, you will get an interactive stuffed toy (pictured), as well as a set of finger puppets with My Little Book of Values, and a “Moments” Envelope Album. PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

Families picking up useful tips on childhood nutrition from experts at Punggol Seas RC. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Parents enjoying fun activities with their children at the Embracing PArenthood Celebration at Teck Ghee community center. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

New parents, you can now count on your neighbours for parenting support and encouragement with the Embracing PArenthood Movement (EPM).

The community-led initiative, launched by the People’s Association (PA) last year, aims to celebrate the birth of Singapore newborns.

It also wants to help parents form friendships and support systems with other like-minded families within the neighbourhood.

If your baby is born this year, you can look forward to an invitation to the Embracing PArenthood Celebration.

FUN FOr the family

The intimate event is a one-stop fun fest — you can make new friends, pick up tips on parenting from experts, and receive exclusive freebies.

Organised by your constituency, the playdate-style event encourages family bonding through a series of enjoyable hands-on activities.

Pamper your little ones with infant gymnastics or massages, or use clay art to make memories by getting imprints of their hands and feet. You can also get active with your baby through the interactive music and movement play sessions.

The party also aims to foster neighbourliness through a series of mass activities, including song and dance sessions.

But it is not all about play.

You can also pick up essential parenting skills and tips from many different experts and community partners through the various booths that are set up at each celebration’s “Family Marketplace”. Friendly experts and community partners will be there at the celebration to answer your questions on various aspects of parenting.

CREATING MEMORIES

You will also receive an exclusive Play.Bond.Grow gift set at the celebration. Each set contains an interactive stuffed toy; a set of finger puppets and a storybook on values; and a keepsake scrapbook-style photo album.

The gifts, especially handpicked and put together by PA, encourages you to create shared family memories with your little one.

But the family memories do not stop there. You will also get a commemorative PAssion Baby Card, which can be personalised with a family photo.

The card comes with a five-year membership and exclusive discounts on the many different courses and activities at all community clubs and PA outlets, such as Water-Venture. You can also enjoy discounts at more than 1,000 PAssion Merchant outlets island wide.

PA also partners with various organisations to provide beneficial gifts for you and your baby, including a parent-child activity book and one-year insurance coverage.

So look out for your invitation to an upcoming Embracing PArenthood Celebration and embark on your new parenting journey with your community!

Visit www.pa.gov.sg/our-programmes/family/embracing-parenthood now to find out more!

Log on to www.embracingparenthood.sg to apply for the PAssion Baby Card.

A Community Initiative by:

In Partnership With: