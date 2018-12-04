Delightful first-anniversary dining deals

The 11-restaurant conglomerate Dine At Stevens will celebrate its first anniversary this month.

To celebrate the occasion, all the 11 restaurants under its umbrella will come together for the first time to offer a dining destination-wide promotion.

The deals offer diners a chance to savour signature dishes of each outlet at only $11 per dish.

The offer is valid until tomorrow and the $11 Dining Deals will include signature dishes such as Kurobuta Minced Pork and Sang Choy Bao from Blue Lotus Chinese Grill House; Curry Fish Special from Curry Gardenn; Spaghetti al Pomodoro from InPiazza Italian; and Wagyu Kakuni from The Gyu Bar.

There will be discounts of up to 55 per cent, so this is a great opportunity to explore all 11 restaurants at Dine At Stevens and taste their delectable cuisines.

With the variety of dining settings, you will have no problem locating the perfect ambience for any special occasion!

Blue Lotus Chinese Grill House - Kurobuta Minced Pork, Sang Choy Ba PHOTO: DINE AT STEVENS

Wagyu Kakuni from The Gyu Bar PHOTO: DINE AT STEVENS

Christmas meals for the underprivileged

As part of its first Christmas celebrations, Dining At Stevens will also organise its first Christmas meal dedication and delivery programme for the underprivileged.

Diners who dine at Dine At Stevens from Dec 1 to 31 can purchase and dedicate a meal to an underprivileged person or family for just $11.

Each outlet will be contributing its own dishes to the meal dedication.

Decorate 11 Christmas trees

Help usher in an early Christmas this year!

Continuing with its first Christmas celebrations, Dine At Stevens also welcomes diners, members of the public and residents of the Stevens Road vicinity to help decorate 11 Christmas trees this year.

Diners who visit Dine At Stevens from Dec 1 till 31 will each be given decorations to take home or use to decorate the Christmas trees placed within each of the 11 restaurants.

So dine at Dine At Stevens and do your part for Christmas and the needy too!

Dine At Stevens

28 Stevens Road, Singapore 257878