Don’t be kept in the dark about your underarm skin

It is widely believed that shaving and the use of hair removal cream will cause your armpits to darken.

Before diving in on how you can brighten your underarms, it is important to understand more about your skin.

First, the underarm skin is delicate and similar to that of the eyelid skin. It is thin, easily irritable, and folds onto itself - increasing the absorption of any product in that area.

Hence, it is imperative to make sure that the ingredients that are applied to your underarm skin will not cause irritation. Not to mention, the longer the pigmentation has been present, the longer it will take to see significant improvement.

Here are some tips to achieve lighter armpits.

Scrub a dub dub

One of the most common reasons for skin darkening is the build-up of dead skin cells. Although this is a natural occurrence, drier skin types, harsh soaps and sun damage make your skin a breeding ground for dead skin.

Scrubbing regularly will help to counter this.

For a reliable underarm exfoliator, consider the Shills 3-Minutes Bubble Body Scrub, a foamy product that sloughs off dead skin cells while whitening underarms through a chemical reaction.

Alternatively, if you want something more accessible and versatile, Fresh's Brown Sugar Body Polish is a good option. A luxurious scrub that is filled with Fresh's signature brown sugar, the scrub gently removes dead skin without being too abrasive (thanks to its potent blend of essential oils).

Additionally, brown sugar is a natural antibacterial agent, which makes it ideal for ridding your armpits of germs.

Aim for the root

It is generally believed that shaving and hair removal cream are two of the main causes of armpit darkening.

This is because such methods remove only the hair on the surface, which makes future hair regrowth thicker and coarser over time.

Switch to methods such as waxing or epilating as these remove hair directly from the root - although they might be a little more painful.

Turn to baking soda

Baking soda is a proven whitening agent and is often used in deodorants due to its anti-odour properties. Simply make a thick paste with water, scrub vigorously and rinse it off.

Alternatively, you can also use other natural ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen, such as apple cider vinegar.

Use the right deodorant

Although it is not scientifically proven,deodorants reportedly can cause underarm darkening.

You can opt for a different brand of deodorant that is more gentle, such as the A'kin Geranium and Cedarwood Natural Spray Deodorant.

Made with a unique blend of geranium, cedarwood and patchouli oil, it neutralises your body's natural odour while leaving your underarms clean and comfortable throughout the day.

Wear loose clothing

Wearing tight clothing around the armpit areas might cause friction, resulting in discolouration and skin darkening. Of course, the easiest solution is to don loose garments.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).