Fake your way to a hotter body with contouring tips

It is that time of the year again, when you have been overindulging in hearty foods and you suddenly realise your office Christmas party is less than a week away.

If the thought of squeezing into your new minidress in front of the whole office scares you, here are some make-up tricks that will fool everyone into thinking you have a toned and svelte body.

FAKE A MORE PROMINENT COLLARBONE

When done right, contouring your collarbone makes it pop against your skin, lending your shoulders a lifted effect that is flattering, especially if you are swathed in an off-the-shoulder figure-hugging dress.

Dust highlighter that is a shade lighter than your complexion on top of your collarbone with a fluffy brush - anywhere you imagine that light would hit it. Finally, contour your collarbones by sweeping contour powder above and below them with a blush brush.

FAKE YOUR WAY TO TONED ARMS

Instead of having your arms planted on your hips and elbows out to the side throughout the entire party, reach for a matte bronzer and use it to contour your arms for a night of definition.

The easiest way to see where you need to pop your contour is to hold your arm out and flex your muscles.

With another hand, sweep a waterproof matte bronzer between the tricep and bicep muscles with an angled contour brush. Make sure to apply it very lightly and blend out any harsh lines.

FAKE LONGER & LEANER LEGS

To create the illusion of gleaming gams, put on your favourite pair of high heels, as this will naturally flex your calf muscles, and emphasise the shadows under your muscles again with a gel bronzer and foundation brush to buff it out.

To make your legs look thinner, streak a shimmery, gold-tinted lotion down the middle of the quads and shins and on the centre of the calves.

FAKE A TONED TUMMY

Get instant abs and create the illusion of a slimmer waist by manipulating light. Add a bronzer and deep toned powder to areas you want to look like they have more depth.

So draw two lines down each side of the stomach and a light one in the middle for your belly button with a contour stick, then blend it in towards your abs.

You want to make sure the blending is seamless, so you should spend a little more time there. You can also add a little more bronzer on the side where your love handles are but make sure not to get too heavy handed as it needs to be super subtle.

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)