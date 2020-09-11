Fengshui taboos to avoid when buying a new home

A stove on the kitchen island is not favourable for fengshui because it is exposed to qi (energy) from every angle, and that might lead to health problems, says fengshui master Joey Yap.

There is a lot of stress that comes with buying your first home. It is an extremely big-ticket item after all, and a bad purchase can leave you dealing with the consequences for years after.

For some people, the fengshui of a house is also a huge consideration. It is best to consult an expert in the field because every property is different, but there are some general things that you can look out for.

Here are four features that signal bad fengshui, says fengshui master Joey Yap, founder of Joey Yap Consulting Group.

Lamp post facing the main door

It is useful when it lights up your street, but a lamp post might do more harm than good if it is facing the main door, usually the front entrance, as you might have a case of "piercing heart sha".

Such a scenario should be strongly avoided, it does not only affect your health but also invites career obstacles.

Try this simple trick to identify a "piercing heart sha": Extend an imaginary line from the two ends of the main door out towards the negative feature.

If the negative feature is in between the imaginary lines, then there is a "piercing heart sha".

If it is outside the imaginary lines, then you should be good on that front.

Stove on the kitchen island

Kitchen islands are quite sought after, judging by Pinterest trends, but do take caution if there is a stove built in as well.

This design is not favourable for fengshui because it is exposed to qi (energy) from every angle.

This could affect the food you cook in there, which might result in health issues down the line.

An ideal location for the stove would be against the wall where there is stability.

Kitchen sink directly opposite the stove

As you enter the kitchen of your prospective home, scour the space and pinpoint the sink. If it is directly across from the stove, you should be concerned.

This set-up depicts a clear case of fire (stove) and water (sink) elements clashing - with the health of the house occupants being the unfortunate victim here.

One solution to this structural dilemma is to place a console or an island between the sink and stove.

However, if the gap between the sink and stove is too narrow to place anything in between without blocking your path, you might want to consider another property.

Pillar in the bedroom

Your bedroom is probably the most important room in the house.

Getting good quality sleep is especially important to your health, which is why the type of qi that affects your bedroom is vital.

A pillar right in the middle of the bedroom forms an unfavourable formation known as the "pole in the heart".

This significantly affects qi circulation in the room, which might disrupt that good night's sleep you would like to get in the comfort of your new home.