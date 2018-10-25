Finalist Loo May Tia joins both New Face, MUS to push her boundaries

Loo May Tia

19, student

Before joining New Face 2018, Loo May Tia was a top 15 finalist in Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2018. Even though she did not win the title, she said her MUS experience taught her to be comfortable and confident in front of the camera.

Which is why barely two weeks after the local beauty pageant's finale on Aug 31, the 19-year-old jumped right into the New Face auditions.

May Tia - who recently graduated from Roedean School in Brighton, England, and is taking a gap year before pursuing nutrition and medical sciences at University College London - added: "It (MUS) has also given me a strong foundation, which I feel is something that has propelled me to want to do better as a New Face finalist.

"Ultimately, my aims are the same - to do my best, have fun learning in the process and be fearless by pushing my boundaries.

"I have always wanted to explore the entertainment and modelling industry, and there is no better way to experience it... than during my gap year to participate in MUS and New Face."

Tell us one interesting fact about yourself.

I am a former national rhythmic gymnast who has lived in four countries over the past six years.

Who is your biggest style influencer?

Gigi Hadid. I really admire how she stood for being a curvaceous model at the start of her career and has the courage to experiment with different styles and looks.

What is your favourite movie?

(The 2011 biopic) Soul Surfer. To see (protaganist) Bethany Hamilton have so much faith and become a professional surfer despite suffering a shark attack was incredibly moving and inspiring. It reminds me to never give up easily even when the challenges ahead seem impossible to overcome.

If you could travel to any country in the world, where would it be?

Israel. It is a country with an immense amount of culture and history, and I am interested to learn more about it.

What kind of music do you like?

Current hits from pop artists such as Shawn Mendes, Khalid and Adele. I listen to music from (pianist) Yiruma, Chopin and Enya. I also love Christian music - and not just (contemporary Christian worship group) Hillsong.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

High-pitched noises, like when two pieces of styrofoam are rubbed together.