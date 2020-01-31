Get fit and have fun at the National Stadium Open House

Parents and children can have fun together at the National Stadium Open House.

The National Stadium is opening its doors over several weekends for the public to take part in various complimentary fitness activities under the grand dome at the Sports Hub.

The Open House takes place from 9am to 9pm and admission is free.

Highlights include the Family Obstacle Games & Giant Inflatables by RED-X games #XPLORE (Feb 1 and 2), where parents and children can test their agility, endurance, power and speed in attempts across the 16-obstacle stations.

Two activities have been earmarked as attempts for the Singapore Book of Records - the largest number of participants in a KpopX Fitness session (Feb 8) and Asia's Largest Blaster Battle (Feb 23).

Other activities include the ELXR Sub-10 Challenge on Feb 22 and the Qigong & Taiji Mass Workout on Feb 23.