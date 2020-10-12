Give yourself a makeover for the year-end festivities

ONLY GROUP

The local medical aesthetics group has introduced COOLITE, the world’s first-ever professional home cooling LED (Light Emitting Diode) portable device that helps remove unwanted body hair.

Compared to other hair removal methods such as IPL, shaving and waxing, LED produces the best and safest results with zero side effects and pain.

It targets melanin and hair follicles directly without harming the surrounding tissues, using a single wavelength of light to destroy hair follicles, eradicating the root of hair growth problems.

LED is non-ionising and so there is no risk of radiation.

COOLITE is suitable for use on all skin types and tones as well as all body parts including the sensitive lower groin areas.

Its cooling feature allows for an all-round 360 degree Celsius surrounding cooling of the device, ensuring the area of application maintains at a constant 6 degree Celsius, so the user can enjoy hair removal at a cool temperature and see visible results after just one session.

Furthermore, no refills are required and the amount of shots available allows for usage for almost a lifetime.

COOLITE ($588) is now exclusively available at Only Group outlets and https://onlyaesthetics.sg/coolite-led-hair-removal-singapore.

Only Group also has solutions for those who have no time for intense exercise or are still wary about heading to the gym.

Tone your body with ONLIFIT, which utilises non-surgical, non-invasive, state-of-the-art PTMS (Pulsating Tesla Magnetic Stimulation) technology that helps build muscles and sculpt your body.

Only Group's ONLIFIT ONLY GROUP

This treatment induces more than 70,000 supramaximal muscle contractions within 30 minutes, which is not achievable even with intense body building, thus achieving a dual effect of building muscle fibres and burning of fat cells is achieved.

ONLIFIT has no downtime and is now available at Only Group outlets at Eon Shenton, Singapore Shopping Centre, Wheelock Place and Royal Square Medical Suites.

And if you are looking for a fat reduction treatment, ONLipo XL utilises a multi-sequential GEN 2 technology to break down stubborn fats in problem areas such as the abdomen, thigh, under chin, underarm fats, flanks, love handles and even underneath the buttocks.

Thermal energy is used to raise the temperature of fat cells so that the body can easily process and eliminate them.

This procedure is non-invasive and requires no downtime, and is exclusively available at the Eon Shenton outlet.

CALVIN CHAN AESTHETIC & LASER CLINIC

Combat weight gain at the local medical aesthetic clinic (#05-11 Wheelock Place) with CoolSculpting ($500 per area), an FDA-cleared, non-invasive and non-surgical treatment aimed at reducing fat in targeted areas of the body.

The procedure, also known as cryolipolysis or fat freezing, uses cooling technology to selectively target fat bulges and eliminate fat cells permanently through a gradual process that does not harm the surrounding tissues.

This procedure can reduce unwanted abdominal fat, love handles (flanks), upper arms, thighs and back fat.

For time-starved individuals, Calvin Chan Aesthetic & Laser Clinic offers DualSculpting, which is the use of two CoolSculpting machines at the same time to reduce treatment time by 50 per cent.

For those anxious over the loss of muscle tone, Emsculpt ($900 per session) is a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment that works on the abdominals, buttocks, upper arms and thighs.

Emsculpt at Calvin Chan Aesthetic & Laser Clinic CALVIN CHAN AESTHETIC & LASER CLINIC

It enhances muscle formation and helps to firm, tone and thin out the fat layer of the treated areas.

It delivers HIFEM (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic) energy to induce approximately 20,000 supramaximal muscle contractions per 30-minute session. This brings about a rapid metabolic reaction to strengthen and build muscle and also break down fat.

After the recommended four sessions over a two-week period, optimal results can be seen four to eight weeks after the last session as the muscles develop and fat diminishes.

IDS CLINIC

The local medical aesthetics clinic's (#02-02 International Building) Age Reversal Experience teams up three complementary non-surgical treatments to target three main areas of the face: The upper face, eye area and lower face.

An additional treatment area from the jawline to the collarbone can also be addressed, making this comprehensive 3+1 programme fully customisable to target specific concerns and trouble zones.

IDS Clinic IDS CLINIC

A product of these extraordinary times, the inventive IDS MaskTox ($499) procedure rejuvenates the upper half of your face – the part that is most visible to the world during these mask-wearing months.

Harnessing the powers of Botox to smoothen fine lines and wrinkles on the forehead and frown lines in between the brows, this is completed in just 15 minutes after a medical consultation, resulting in a natural, tightened appearance that can last up to six months.

Meanwhile, the IDS REJURANation I-Lift with Rejuran I ($1,680) uses injectables to keep your peepers looking bright and lifted even without make-up.

With its formulation derived from salmon DNA, Rejuran I works a treat in reducing dark undereye circles and smoothing out crow’s feet by improving skin elasticity. Its liquid texture makes it perfect for the periorbital region, allowing for it to be injected into the delicate area without causing permanent bumps.

Lastly, in just 10 minutes and 10 injection points, you can get 10 months of hydrated and smooth skin with the IDS Perfect 10 Lift with Profhilo ($2,000).

This miracle treatment uses Profhilo, the first revolutionary bio-remodelling ‘injectable skincare’ that addresses skin laxity and signs of ageing.

Formulated with the patented NAHYCO Hybrid Technology, it delivers stabilised hyaluronic acid into skin, which in turn bio-stimulates collagen, elastin and adipocyte (fat) stem cells that are lost through skin ageing.

IDS Clinic also offers full treatments for the body in the form of the UFC Series – named after the high-level multi-discipline sport of mixed martial arts – created to transform the body in the same way facials transform the face.

Ultherapy sets the gold standard for skin lifting and tightening and is also the only FDA-cleared non-invasive procedure that lifts and firms skin on the neck, chin and brow, and improves lines and wrinkles on the decolletage.

The procedure uses ultrasound energy to penetrate the superficial layers of the skin and results in immediate tissue contraction at the same depth as a surgical facelift.

Stressing over sagging skin and need a quick fix for an upcoming occasion?

The solution may lie in Thermage, a non-invasive radiofrequency therapy that can smooth, contour and tighten skin for an overall younger-looking appearance, with little to no downtime.

WELLAHOLIC

The homegrown beauty and wellness company has launched its proprietary Wellaboost needleless skin booster treatment (from $159 per session) that utilises High-Pressure Jet Spray Technology and Electroporation to infuse the skin with any of four different types of facial serums - Hyaluronic Acid, Matrixyl, Marine Collagen and Placenta - depending on the customer’s skin type and skincare needs.

Wellaholic's Wellaboost treatment WELLAHOLIC

With its general healing properties, Hyaluronic Acid serves as the base serum, and customers can choose to add one or more of the other serums based on their skin type and needs.

Matrixyl promotes collagen and elastin production, Marine Collagen promotes skin regeneration and heals scars, while Placenta promotes anti-ageing properties from stem cells.

WellaBoost employs high-pressure spray technology – delivering the serum into the dermis at high velocity by kinetic energy, turning the combined serum into nano-particles that can release nutrients into the skin layers more effectively – in tandem with electroporation, which exposes the skin to a light electrical field and allows increased absorption of the serum.

In addition, Wellaholic is offering a celebratory promotion to mark its fourth anniversary this October that gives customers 40 per cent off any second purchase on the same day of any Wellaholic service or treatment, at any of Wellaholic’s outlets till Oct 31.

SMILEDIRECTCLUB

The US-based oral care company and teledentistry pioneer with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening strives to give Singaporeans access to a more affordable and convenient teeth straightening solution that’s equally safe and effective.

SmileDirectClub SMILEDIRECTCLUB

Priced at up to 60 per cent less than traditional braces, with an average treatment length of only six months, SmileDirectClub’s direct-to-consumer aligner therapy helps bridge that gap.

By partnering with Nuffield Dental Holdings, a multi-disciplinary dental group founded by Dr Samintharaj Kumar, SmileDirectClub is increasing access to SmileDirectClub aligner therapy that is dentist prescribed, directed and monitored from beginning to end.

To get started, customers may visit SmileDirectClub.com.sg to schedule a SmileShop visit at the HarbourFront Centre and One Raffles Place outlets.

SmileDirectClub aligner therapy is available for a flat rate of $2,500, or through its SmilePay option of a $350 deposit and $115 per month for 24 months.