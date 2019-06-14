Handbag business provides people with muscular dystrophy a purpose

Wise Enterprise founder K.T. Soon says she is constantly surprised by the level of creativity her bag designers, who suffer from muscular dystrophy, display.

Running a retail business is challenging enough in Singapore, but for some, it is more than just the finished product that sets them apart.

More so than focusing on profit alone, these businesses seek to empower those in need by harnessing their talents.

Ms K.T. Soon, founder of Wise Enterprise, can attest to that.

The handbag retail business employs creative people suffering from muscular dystrophy as its bag designers.

"Many of them have nearly zero opportunities for employment due to their conditions," said Ms Soon.

The 51-year-old founded Wise Enterprise in 2014.

The designers, all from the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore, are trained under the direction of Ms Rina Khoo, the product design head.

Each bag takes six to nine months to come to fruition, from the first draft to the final product.

The designers are paid a regular design fee, as well as royalties for products sold.

Ms Soon feels the process gives them so much more than just financial support.

"We aim to dignify them with gainful employment rather than just meeting the basic needs that other charities focus on.

"It is about giving them the psychological need of being useful," said Ms Soon, who is also a psychologist.

"They are so proud of their designs. When they appear at roadshows, they make sure to dress their best."

DISADVANTAGED

Furthermore, the company also employs other disadvantaged people as its retail assistants, or what the company calls fashion consultants. These include people with hearing disabilities or mobility issues.

But the social impact of the business is not a selling point for them, Ms Soon emphasised.

"The leathers, fabrics and hardware we use are as good as the top brands."

Ms Soon said customers are often impressed by the thought put into the designs.

For instance, one bag can be converted from a work bag to an evening bag and to a shoulder bag.

"I am constantly being surprised by the level of creativity they have," she said.

"We don't want to focus on their disabilities, but their abilities instead."