Have a splashing good time at Singapore Regatta Waterfest

(Above) Children can have fun at the Waterfest Carnival.

Cheer on local dragon boat teams (above) at the Water Sports Centre.

Singapore Sports Hub will be holding the first Singapore Regatta Waterfest this weekend, bringing together local dragon boat teams that will do battle in a race.

You can cheer them on from 9am to 6pm at the Water Sports Centre.

To commemorate the event, OCBC Square will be transformed into a gigantic water playground known as the Waterfest Carnival, featuring myriad water-themed games and activities such as Bubble Run, Water Obstacles, Water Explorer, Stand Up Paddling, Splash and Dash and a Toddlers' Friendly Zone.

With the free admission, families and friends can enjoy a fun-filled adventure. Grab your picnic mat and bask in the sun at the Chill Out Lounge.

What's more, redeem an exclusive Splash Pack (5L waterproof dry bag, ice popsicle and more) when you check in at the Event Information booth on Nov 16 and 17.

As part of the Learn To Paddle programme, there will be two separate orientations - kayaking and dragon boating - at various timeslots tomorrow at the Water Sports Centre.

Participants will be able to experience the adrenaline rush of dragon boating and enjoy three-hour kayaking for new water enthusiasts.

GRACE AND ARTISTRY

Plus, witness 130 local and foreign artistic swimmers compete for top placings at the 14th Singapore National Open Artistic Swimming Championships from tomorrow till Sunday.

Be awed by the grace and artistry of a hybrid of swimming, dance and gymnastics live at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Lastly, learn the fundamentals of bike handling and the secrets to being an efficient runner from professional coaches from Triathlon Singapore at the Sports Development Series (Duathlon) on Saturday, 9am to 11am, at the 100Plus Promenade, Gate 10 ($25 a session, $100 bundle).

For more information and to register for the activities, visit www.sportshub.com.sg/waterfest.