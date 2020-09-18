How to get your laundry to dry better in rainy weather

Plan for smaller loads to ensure the drying rack does not get overcrowded.

Wet weather can cause endless frustration for those who have to get through laundry loads quickly every day, especially now that school is back in session and uniforms need to be washed.

Here is how to ensure your clothes dry more efficiently, whether they are line-dried or tossed in a dryer.

Add baking soda to your cycle for a natural deodoriser

Baking soda adds extra power to your wash because of its mild alkalinity. It can help remove musty smells and ensure your clothes are completely clean, and as a bonus, it gives the inside of your machine a wash too.

Add a half cup of baking soda to your load if you have a top loader, and a quarter cup if you have a front loader.

Alternatively, you can soak your clothes in a baking soda solution as a pre-wash before putting them in the washing machine, if they really smell.

Plan ahead to ensure sufficient drying rack space

Rainy days limit the amount of space to line-dry clothes, so plan for smaller loads to ensure the drying rack does not get overcrowded.

It is more efficient to have to do more frequent small loads than to have to wash the same load multiple times to get rid of musty smells.

Ensure clothes are properly separated in dryer

Static cling is the No. 1 reason for inefficient dryer use - it causes clothes to stick together, so the hot air does not reach those areas.

Get rid of it by adding a dryer sheet to the load, and making sure that you do not dry overly large items like duvet covers together with clothes as those tend to wrap around the clothes, resulting in a damp bundle.

No dryer sheets?

Make your own by lightly spritzing a clean dry cloth with white vinegar, and tossing it in together with the load. Do not worry, the smell will be gone when the clothes are dry.

Alternatively, you can pause the dryer every 15 minutes, reach in and toss the items within - lo hei style - so you can ensure they are not clinging together.

Maximise airflow in drying area

Make sure the service yard and other areas you are using to dry clothes are properly vented, and switch on the fan if necessary. Dehumidifers are also a great way to suck moisture from the air - leave rock salt or baking soda in bowls around the drying area as a natural dehumidifier method.

Clean your washing machine and dryer

Sometimes, the smell could be a result of your washer or dryer not working efficiently.

Ensure your washing machine is squeaky clean by cleaning the detergent dispenser, wiping down the door gaskets and sanitising the drum.

You can do this by adding two cups of white vinegar to the dispenser and running the machine through a full cycle on the hottest possible temperature. Afterwards, wipe the inside clean with a dry cloth.

Likewise, for the dryer, make sure you remove the lint from the lint trap regularly.

You can also vacuum the inside of the dryer, as well as the opening that connects to the vent hose, to remove any trapped debris.