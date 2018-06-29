Jackson family patriach dies at 89

Joe Jackson, father of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson, who created the Jackson 5 music family, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

The patriarch was estranged from his wife Katherine and many of his 11 children, including Michael and singer Janet Jackson.

But daughter La Toya Jackson mourned her father and said she was "extremely appreciative" of him.

"I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world," she wrote on Twitter, as she posted a segment on Oprah Winfrey's television network in which she is having lunch with her father.

Grandson Randy Jackson Jr tweeted: "RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa."

Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days before he died.

"I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes," he wrote. - AFP/REUTERS

Wilson ordered to repay millions

Australian actress Rebel Wilson was ordered to return almost A$4.2 million (S$4.2 million) with interest to an Australian publisher on Wednesday after a defamation payout was slashed on appeal.

She was awarded A$4.5 million in damages against Bauer Media last September over articles claiming she lied about her age and background to further her career.

It was the largest defamation win in Australian legal history and Bauer appealed, arguing the size of the settlement set a dangerous precedent and there were errors of law in the judgment.

The Victorian Court of Appeal agreed and cut the payout to just A$600,000 earlier this month in a decision Wilson called "absolutely flippant".

Bauer had already handed over the money and the Court of Appeal ordered Wilson to repay nearly A$4.2 million, including costs and more than AUD$60,000 in interest. - AFP

Shakira concert promoter pulls symbol similar to Nazi image

Colombian pop star Shakira has pulled a symbol once used by the Nazis from merchandise promoting her El Dorado World Tour, concert promoter Live Nation said, after a backlash on social media.

It included a necklace which people on social media highlighted as being similar to the Black Sun image used by the Nazis. Live Nation dropped it from sale two weeks after the tour opened on June 3 in Germany.

The promoter said on Twitter: "The necklace Live Nation designed for Shakira's El Dorado World Tour was based on Pre-Colombian imagery.

"However, some fans have expressed concern that the design bears an unintentional resemblance to Neo-Nazi imagery. We sincerely apologise for this inadvertent similarity and have permanently pulled the item from the tour collection." - AFP

(Above) Robotics engineer Barbies.

Mattel releases robotics engineer Barbie

A new version of Barbie will encourage young girls to embark on careers in engineering and the sciences, the iconic doll's manufacturer Mattel said at its launch on Tuesday.

Barbie, who first hit the shelves in 1959, prides herself on trying out jobs where women are not strongly represented, to add to her more traditional skill set of dancing with Ken and looking fabulous.

The company has announced a "Career of the year" Barbie who just happens to be a robotics engineer - a job that in real-life is occupied almost nine times out of 10 by men.

Mattel has partnered with games platform Tynker to provide owners with online coding experiences.

Dressed in jeans, a graphic T-shirt, denim jacket and wearing safety glasses, she also comes with six free Barbie-inspired lessons designed to teach logic, problem solving and the building blocks of coding.

"The new doll joins a lineup of more than 200 careers held by Barbie, "all of which reinforce the brand's purpose to inspire the limitless potential in every girl", Mattel said in a statement.

- AFP/REUTERS

Grant opens up about marriage decision

Hugh Grant, who finally succumbed to marriage after decades of deriding it, said he tied the knot for a good reason.

"We've got three kids together, we live together, and I didn't like the moment at immigration," he said in an interview.

Grant, 57, wed Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, 39, with whom he has three children, at a low-key civil ceremony in London last month.

"Immigration people would say, all right, all the Grants through here, and I'd go through with my children. And all the others through there. She'd go through with the nannies. It wasn't right," said the actor.