Lifestyle

Live out your zombie apocalypse fantasies with Zedtown at the Sports Hub

Battle it out at Asia&#039;s first zombie survivor game Zedtown Asia
A Zedtown survivor being attacked by zombie-fied players.PHOTO: ZEDTOWN ASIA
Elaine Lee
Oct 09, 2019 06:00 am

The National Stadium will turn into a post-apocalyptic Nerf arena when Zedtown Asia: Battle For Singapore, Asia's first zombie survival game, lands here on Oct 26.

The event is a fully immersive role-playing experience for participants aged 18 and up, who will battle with other "survivors" and "zombie-fied" players in the stadium and all around its vicinity, including the Stadium Roar and 100Plus Promenade.

Zedtown has seen players battle it out in Australia and the US since its inception in 2012.

Mr Adam Firth, chief commercial officer of Singapore Sports Hub, said: "Participants will get to track their progress in real time as game directors send missions and updates..."

There will be two sessions lasting three hours each.

A Day in The Life at Zedtown | Phoenix April 21

Tickets from $40 (Alpha Zombie category) to $125 (VIP category) are available from Sports Hub Tix. Sign up from today and get a free Nerf Jolt using the promo code ZTSGNERF, while stocks last. The promotion is not applicable with other discounts, and is only applicable for the General and VIP admission categories. Participants are also entitled to exclusives such as zombie make-up.

GAIN CITY.
Shopping

Shop till you drop

Related Stories

Snag great buys at Harvey Norman's Factory Outlet clearance sale

Step up your style game

Shop till you drop

DO YOU KNOW HOW TO ZEDTOWN?

Those signing up for the VIP category will have privileges including extra "life", guaranteed special player "class" with specialist abilities and more. The first 100 to present their Zedtown Asia tickets at Zouk on Oct 26 will enjoy complimentary access to its Halloween Party.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Shopping

Elaine Lee

Read articles by Elaine Lee