Live out your zombie apocalypse fantasies with Zedtown at the Sports Hub

The National Stadium will turn into a post-apocalyptic Nerf arena when Zedtown Asia: Battle For Singapore, Asia's first zombie survival game, lands here on Oct 26.

The event is a fully immersive role-playing experience for participants aged 18 and up, who will battle with other "survivors" and "zombie-fied" players in the stadium and all around its vicinity, including the Stadium Roar and 100Plus Promenade.

Zedtown has seen players battle it out in Australia and the US since its inception in 2012.

Mr Adam Firth, chief commercial officer of Singapore Sports Hub, said: "Participants will get to track their progress in real time as game directors send missions and updates..."

There will be two sessions lasting three hours each.

Tickets from $40 (Alpha Zombie category) to $125 (VIP category) are available from Sports Hub Tix. Sign up from today and get a free Nerf Jolt using the promo code ZTSGNERF, while stocks last. The promotion is not applicable with other discounts, and is only applicable for the General and VIP admission categories. Participants are also entitled to exclusives such as zombie make-up.

Those signing up for the VIP category will have privileges including extra "life", guaranteed special player "class" with specialist abilities and more. The first 100 to present their Zedtown Asia tickets at Zouk on Oct 26 will enjoy complimentary access to its Halloween Party.