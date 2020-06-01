Louis Vuitton is for poor people? – S M Ong on the viral NUSWhispers post

Someone wrote in NUSWhispers that she is "upset and disappointed" that her boyfriend bought her a $700 Louis Vuitton wallet for her birthday.

Dear Louis Vuitton,

I just Googled your name and found out that you were an actual person, unlike, say, Gioven Kelvin?

But you died more than a hundred years ago.

So I guess I'm writing to the company because that would make more sense than writing to a dead person.

But if somehow in the spirit world, you can read this, feel free.

Anyway, the reason I'm writing to you, LV, is a NUSWhispers post that went viral last week and mentions you.

The anonymous post starts with: "Sorry I just need to rant. Recently, my boyfriend bought me a Louis Vuitton wallet which costs around $700 for my birthday."

You would think that the person would be grateful to receive a $700 birthday present with your brand name on it, but you would be wrong.

The post continues: "When I saw the wallet, I felt really upset and disappointed."

How could this be? How could anyone be upset and disappointed with a $700 Louis Vuitton wallet as a birthday present?

Maybe she is a thrifty person who thought the boyfriend should not have spent so much money on her for her birthday as his love for her was all that mattered.

Wrong again.

CHANEL VERSUS LV

The post continues: "Because earlier this year, my sister's bf got her a Chanel wallet which costs at least $1,000 for her birthday."

Okay, so now you might think that this person is just upset because her wallet is not as expensive as her sister's wallet. The boyfriend should have just bought her a $1,000 (or more) Louis Vuitton wallet.

Wrong again.

The post continues: "Chanel is so much nicer than LV. Let's be honest, LV is for poor people who want to look rich."

Ouch.

What did you do to this woman to get this much shade thrown at you?

But you aren't the only one.

The post continues: "And during this CB, her bf always orders food from more popular restaurants like Crystal Jade and Paradise Dynasty for her. But my bf only orders food from cheap restaurants like Swensen's and Ichiban for me."

Never thought you would ever be lumped together with Swensen's and Ichiban, did you?

And the boyfriend comparison does not end there.

The post continues: "Her bf even gives her $1,000 a month for her own spending. But my bf only gives me $500 a month. I hate to admit but I really feel very jealous of my sister because her bf is willing to spend money on her despite earning just $4k a month. My bf earns at least $5k and yet he is so stingy with me."

So the sister gets one eighth of her boyfriend's salary while our anti-LV person gets only one tenth of her boyfriend's salary. Yes, I would be jealous too.

The self-pity party concludes: "Sometimes I really feel like a loser... why my sister can find such a good bf but I just cannot. Just because she is taller and slimmer, she can find a good bf.. it's so unfair. Sorry for the long rant."

Poor shorter and fatter sister.

And it all started with a $700 wallet from you, Louis Vuitton.

The post has nearly 4,000 shares on Facebook and is a topic on at least two online forums.

There is no way to verify the post. Some have dismissed it, saying it was written by a "troll", meaning someone who just wanted to provoke a reaction. In this regard - whether the post is fake news or not - it succeeded.

I am writing to Swensen's and Ichiban next to get their reaction.