MMA fighter Angela Lee rings wedding bells in Hawaii

Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci got married at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute on Oahu last Wednesday.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee got married to Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt holder Bruno Pucci, in a vintage-themed beach wedding in Hawaii.

The intimate ceremony was held at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute on Oahu last Wednesday and was attended by about 100 guests.

Born in Vancouver to a Chinese-Singaporean father and Korean mother, Lee, 22, told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "It was an absolute dream come true.

"Ever since I was a little girl growing up (in Hawaii), I have always wanted a beach wedding. And the west side of the island has the best sunsets."

She added: "I was most excited about seeing both of our families in Hawaii together, celebrating our big day.

" Bruno is my number one person to talk to about everything I am feeling and what our plans are for the future."

The newly-weds - who got engaged last September - will be honeymooning in Santorini, Greece, after accompanying Lee's family on a cruise around Europe, in celebration of her parents' 25th anniversary.

INSTRUCTOR

Lee met Pucci in Singapore in 2015 after joining martial arts academy Evolve MMA, where he was working as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor.

The 27-year-old has been with Evolve MMA since he moved to Singapore in 2012.

The couple are part of the Evolve Fight Team, which represents Evolve MMA in competitions, including the prestigious One Championship, in which both Lee and Pucci compete.

In May, Lee - who represents Singapore - made waves when she bested Japanese fighter Mei Yamaguchi to retain her One Championship's women's atomweight world champion title.

One thing that will change now that she is Mrs Pucci is the couple's home base.

She said: "Bruno and I will both be based out of Hawaii (instead of dividing their time between Hawaii and Singapore) as we intend on living here after our wedding and honeymoon.

"However, regarding our career and training, we will still be fighting in One Championship and continue to train hard alongside each other."

But Singapore remains a "special place" for the lovebirds.

Lee said: "We have made so many memories together in Singapore, especially the night when Bruno proposed at the Botanic Gardens."