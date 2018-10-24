Netball and gym workout make New Face finalist Nadia Amir happy

NADIA AMIR

20, undergraduate

For almost half her life, Nadia Amir has played netball.

She attended the Singapore Sports School and represented Singapore in the sport at 14.

The business management undergraduate from Singapore Institute of Management (RMIT University) also loves hitting the gym, where she incorporates cardio and abdominal exercises with weight training.

On top of working out to keep in shape, the 20-year-old enjoys de-stressing through exercise, which she calls her hobby.

She said: "I find it an amazing stress reliever and a way to escape from reality for a while. It keeps me feeling energised and happy."

Nadia also loves make-up and skincare. She battled acne on and off from the age of 16 till just a few months ago.

Though her condition made her feel "insecure", it motivated her to learn about make-up to cover up her acne via YouTube tutorials.

She said: "I learnt about proper skincare routines too and decided to incorporate them. The whole self-care process is something I feel passionate about, it is satisfying when the research and work you have done pays off.

"At the end of the day, suffering from acne probably turned out to be beneficial for me."

What is your favourite movie?

The Karate Kid starring Jaden Smith. When it was released in 2010, I was 12, I remember it being an inspiring movie. I could relate to it as Smith was around my age. The movie was about karate and at that point of time, I was dedicated to netball.

It made me realise how impactful hard work and dedication are, and facing struggles is normal as long as you grow and learn from it. Those qualities have stuck with me ever since, and I have given my best efforts in achieving my goals.

Who is your biggest style influencer?

Romee Strijd is a Victoria's Secret Angel who is dedicated to exercising. She posts vlogs about her daily life. Although she is incredibly successful, she remains humble, kind and bubbly. I admire her positive energy, which depicts confidence without arrogance.

I find her style fresh, unique and trendy. More importantly, she posts pictures of casual street-style outfits, making her more appealing to me.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Chocolate and anything cookies and cream.

What kind of music do you like?

Reggae, trap and house music.

If you could travel to any country in the world, where would it be?

Greece, specifically Santorini, because I am in love with its scenic views of the incredible deep blue sea. The architecture is stunning too. Also, there is a variety of fresh and tasty seafood, which I enjoy very much.