New Face 2018: Shafiqah Marwiah won't let anything stop her from soaring

She is the oldest and shortest of the top 15 finalists this year, but Shafiqah Marwiah isn't troubled by that at all.

The 1.62m, 25-year-old financial advisor at AIA Singapore lauds New Face 2018 for giving the girls equal opportunities.

She believes she still has what it takes to soar to the top, as her confidence will make up for what she lacks.

Shafiqah said: "I was never worried about being the oldest. In fact, I am lucky to be modelling at this stage of my life. I feel like I have started to flourish, understand who I truly am, my sense of style, what I like, what I want and how to achieve it."

She cited models who started their careers in their late 20s and have achieved tremendous success, like Drake Burnette, Kati Nescher and Aymeline Valade.

Age aside, height also poses a challenge for Shafiqah.

She said: "It is universally accepted that if you want to be a model, you've got to be tall. But that doesn't mean girls who aren't blessed with longer legs can't have successful careers. If (1.65m tall US model-actress) Devon Aoki can do it, I should not doubt my ability to overcome the fear and step up my game."

It is universally accepted that if you want to be a model, you’ve got to be tall. But that doesn’t mean girls who aren’t blessed with longer legs can’t have successful careers.

What is your favourite movie?

The Pursuit Of Happyness. It offers a lot of insight and explores themes of patience, success and motivation. This movie is for everyone - businessman, student or teacher. It will change one's perspective on life.

Who is your favourite style influencer?

Audrey Hepburn. Vintage fashion is back, and we can all learn from her classic, timeless style. My favourite model is Lu Celania Sierra. She certainly knows how to fill a stage with her presence and demeanour.

What is your spirit animal?

A pegasus. It is unique and beautiful, and just like a pegasus, which has the ability to spread its wings and fly, I too want to experience all the amazing things life has to offer.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Eating unhealthy food, like asking for kampung fried rice at 2am and having lots of gummy bears when I know I should be eating in moderation.

If you could travel to any country in the world, where would it be?

I would like to see the Northern Lights in Finland, specifically at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort. I want to gaze at the beautiful lights while staying in a purpose-built glass igloo that allows aurora viewing from the comfort of the bed.

CREDITS

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Desmond Wee

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfits: Main photo, shot at Subaru Hub Toa Payoh Lor 8: Topshop

Street photo: H&M

Writer: Sherlyn Sim

Layout: Marlone Torres Rubio

Project managers: Irene Sim, Joy Tang