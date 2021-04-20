New face, body, hair treatments to get you prepped for work and play

Whether you are prepping for more days back at the workplace or the upcoming swimsuit season, here are the latest face, body and hair treatments that will renew you from head to toe and help you look and feel your best.

TRILOGY X ARAMSA THE GARDEN SPA

Kick-start skin renewal and the pampering process with the New Zealand skincare brand's vitamin C range ($45 to $75) that simultaneously brightens, nourishes and hydrates for a radiant complexion.

It includes the Booster Treatment, where 100 per cent pure vitamin C powder is released into a hyaluronic acid concentrate enriched with daisy extract, rosehip and mandarin oil.

Rounding up the line is the Moisturising Lotion, Polishing Powder, Energising Mist Toner and Revitalising Eye Gel.

From now till June 30 on Mondays to Fridays, Aramsa The Garden Spa at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is offering a two-hour Weekday Mother's Day Special at $198 (usual price $336), which includes an Aramsa Touch Body Massage and Trilogy Vitamin C Facial.

Trilogy products are available at beautebynature.com, Beaute By Nature (#B1-76 Parkway Parade), Takashimaya Level 3 and Isetan Scotts Level 1.

ESTHECLINIC

The French aesthetic clinic has opened its fourth outlet at myVillage (#02-15/18) in Serangoon Garden, offering signature treatments like Silky Smooth (from $120 to $650 for a la carte; package prices from $80 per session), which uses the latest intense pulsed light permanent hair removal technology to eradicate hair follicles.

Its cutting-edge patented technology, the MacPeel's No Pain System, makes the session totally pain-free and twice as fast as traditional IPL systems.

Meanwhile, Oxypure ($320 for face/$380 for face and body a la carte; package prices from $212 per session) is an anti-ageing medi- facial treatment for dull and dehydrated skin. It boasts a technology that adopts the skin's natural reaction mechanism to create an oxygen-enriched environment and significantly improves the efficacy of skincare ingredients.

Lastly, Smooth & Tight ($280 and $350 for a la carte depending on targeted area; package prices from $150 per session) reduces stubborn cellulite with its unique combination of thermo-controlled radiofrequency with vacuum suction technology.

For more information, visit www.estheclinic.com.sg

NU SKIN

The US at-home beauty device systems brand has launched the ageLOC Boost, a breakthrough beauty device system that uses a microcurrent waveform with variable pulse technology to create brighter, plumper and bouncier skin.

The two-minute treatment combines the ageLOC Boost device - which sends charged-balanced, intermittent, restorative pulses to the skin eight times per second - and the ageLOC Boost Activating Treatment.

It also diminishes the signs of premature ageing, reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and improves and evens skin tone.

The ageLOC Boost Starter Kit ($446) is now available at www.nuskin.com.sg

ONLY AESTHETICS

Thinking of toning and sculpting your face and body while improving overall well-being?

The subsidiary of local medical aesthetics group Only Group has introduced Onlisculpt, a non-invasive treatment that reduces visceral fats, helps treat varicose veins by targeting affected blood vessels beneath the skin, and even relieves muscle and joint pain.

In addition, the treatment assists in skin rejuvenation, involving the delivery of patented 448kHz monopolar radiofrequency energy deep into the skin's dermis and sub-dermal layer without damaging the external layer of the skin, which then stimulates collagen production.

Onlisculpt (from $588) is exclusively available at the Only Aesthetics Eon Shenton outlet.

COLORS HAIR SALON

For the month of April, the Japanese hair salon's new seasonal theme is about getting in touch with your wild side, from the now-trending mullet-lookalike "Wolf Cut" to the Hidden Purple "Peek-a-boo" Underlights.

Some pampering treats to check out include the Cut + Digital Perm + Tokio Inkarami Treatment (from $300 depending on hair length, usual price $550), Cut + Milbon Treatment (from $150, usual price $320) and Cut + Hoyu Head Spa ($80, usual price $150).

Get creative, too, with the Hidden Colours Promotion ($300, usual price from$420; additional $50 applicable for second round of bleaching).

Subtle and obscured, this hairstyle lets you flaunt your highlights only if you wish to. Perfect for the corporate worker, Hidden Colours or underlights are customisable.

In addition, enjoy a relaxing head spa along with a therapeutic 35-minute massage when you opt for a haircut at Colors Hair Salon (288 River Valley Road #01-01).

BROWHAUS

Go bold with your brows with the local eyebrow and eyelash grooming chain's Brow Lamination, a revolutionary brow perm that lifts, sets and styles.

It adds definition by filling in the small gaps in between each brow, creating the illusion of full, fluffy brows by brushing and realigning hair strands.

The treatment comes with no pain nor downtime, with results that can last up to four weeks. For best results, apply the Browhaus Undercoat Lash & Brow Conditioner ($65) onto your new feathered brows daily. From now till June 30, the Brow Lamination first trial promotion is at $48 a session (brow lamination, colour tweak (brow tint) and tweezing) is now available at all Browhaus outlets.