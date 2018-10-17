New Face finalist Jia Sin commutes from Malaysia for contest

JIA SIN THEAN

24, psychology graduate and part-time model

For The New Paper New Face 2018, Thean Jia Sin has come a long way - literally. She lives in Kluang in Malaysia, and has to spend almost five hours a day commuting to and from Singapore for auditions and photo shoots.

She recounted how she had to wake up as early as 5am for a long day of photo shoots at Sentosa and admitted that being in the local modelling competition has not been easy.

But the 24-year-old part-time model and psychology graduate from Sultan Idris Education University is certain her dedication will pay off.

Jia Sin said: "Despite having to invest a lot of my time, money, physical and mental energy, I feel satisfied. I enjoy what I am doing and love being part of this incredible New Face team."

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself.

I used to be a tomboy when I was younger. I watched Digimon and Ultraman instead of Barbie. I didn't wear dresses. I wasn't happy about hitting puberty - I thought it was unfair for girls to suffer menstrual and labour pains. But thanks to my sister and mother, this idea has faded away.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Having the occasional supper, ice cream, marshmallows and snacks.

Who is your favourite model?

Cara Delevingne. She is never afraid to show her real self and embraces her weirdness. I respect her truthfulness towards her fans, kindness in raising money for charity and how she promotes mental health.

What is the proudest moment of your life so far?

Graduating with first-class honours and being a New Face 2018 finalist.

What are your favourite shows?

I love movies which impart invaluable life lessons, like Disney movies, or TV shows that inculcate applied psychology like Hong Kong drama Every Move You Make and American series Lie To Me.

If you could travel to any place, where would it be?

Definitely New York. It is my dream to pursue a modelling career there.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

I can't tolerate people who betray others or break promises.