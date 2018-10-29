New Face finalist Nadia Rashid scouted at MUS dress fitting backstage

As a fashion stylist, it did not occur to Nadia Rashid that she would one day be in the spotlight.

While assisting a dress fitting for the recent local beauty pageant Miss Universe Singapore, the 25-year-old was scouted to join this year's New Face, much to her surprise.

She said: "I was definitely shocked and flattered, but I had to bear in mind that I was still at work. So as much as I wanted to jump and say yes, I had to be professional in front of my boss.

"Getting a thumbs-up from my boss felt like a confidence boost because he's a fashion stylist and a fashion show producer and he is the decision-maker when it comes to casting models for big fashion shows.

"Working around backstage for castings, fittings and fashion shows really helped me to see the standard in the industry."

What is the proudest moment of your life so far?

Singing Eric Clapton's Wonderful Tonight to my lovely parents at my sister's wedding with a technical fault, in front of a room of about 50 people. It made my mum cry tears of joy. Stepping out of one's comfort zone can be the scariest but most rewarding thing.

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself.

I have an extremely irrational fear of clowns. That includes the clown emoji.

Which music artists do you like?

I grew up listening to Eric Clapton, Lulu, The Carpenters, Iggy Pop. Current favourites are Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Jorja Smith, Billie Eilish and Masego.

What is your spirit animal?

A cat for sure. Just like them, I have always had a curiosity for the world and the unknown. I am independent, social and pretty laid back.

Who is your biggest style influencer?

Duckie Thot. I love seeing how she has transformed since being on Australia's Next Top Model to gracing the big magazine covers and runways, especially for a person of colour.

If you could travel to any country, which would it be?

Petra, Jordan and Luxor, Egypt. When I was a child, I loved watching documentaries and was really fascinated by ancient ruins and archaeology. I actually thought I would grow up to be an archaeologist.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Putting a teaspoon of a mountain of Milo powder in my mouth when preparing a Milo drink for myself.

And your biggest pet peeve?

Noisy eaters.