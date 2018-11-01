New Face finalist Tess Smolens auditioned for big networks in LA

17, actress-model

Tess Smolens

Tess Smolens is only 17, but the actress-model has already auditioned for the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon, Netflix, Warner Bros and ABC.

The American teen, who grew up in Singapore and is currently home-schooled, was scouted two years ago to compete in child talent and audition showcase Premiere in Los Angeles, where she placed second.

That led to her signing with an acting agent from The Savage Agency and talent manager Jackie Reid, where she trained with a Hollywood acting coach.

Tess said: "They then felt I was ready to be sent out on auditions for TV and films, up against established actresses. I went for multiple auditions a week. While doing this, I was a high school student."

She also competed in talent competition iPop in Los Angeles, after which she received 42 callbacks from acting and modelling agents and managers, including top modelling agency Wilhelmina.

My personality type is ENFP (extraversion, intuition, feeling, perception, according to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator). According to the Internet, it makes me a dolphin.

On how she coped with rejection at such a young age, she said: "It takes perseverance and a 'thick skin' to make it in this industry. I have learnt to never take it personally. It is not so much 'rejection', more like experience gained. Often the designer or casting director has a vision of the profile to cast."

Tess has now chosen to pursue her modelling interest in Singapore, believing both the fashion industry here and the film production scene in Asia are booming.

She said: "When I was 14, I auditioned for New Face and made it through only the first round. Now at 17, being more mature, experienced and taller, I am more driven to win this competition."

Tess added: "But I must keep stepping up my game. The girls are getting better with their walk and more comfortable in front of the camera. I must not ever get complacent."

What is your guilty pleasure?

Sneaking out of the house in the middle of the night to get food from the McDonald's downstairs.

Describe yourself in three words.

Outgoing, resilient and witty.

Who is your favourite style influencer?

Chantel Jeffries, Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner. I would describe their look as modern with a bit of glam.

What is your spirit animal?

My personality type is ENFP (extraversion, intuition, feeling, perception, according to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator). According to the Internet, it makes me a dolphin.

If you could travel to any place in the world, where would it be?

Italy to model. It has a great fashion industry.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

When someone says "no offence" before or after passing non-constructive criticism, thinking it downplays the insult.