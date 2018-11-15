New Face finalists face personal challenges leading up to finale

For Nadia Amir, the journey towards the grand finale of The New Paper New Face 2018 tonight has been particularly challenging.

The finalist's grandmother, who is in her early 80s, fell critically ill a few days before the 20-year-old undergraduate's profile was published in The New Paper on Oct 24.

Nadia told The New Paper at a rehearsal at official venue partner Bugis+: "I was definitely at a low point, but I did not want to be that way throughout the competition."

She remained positive during rehearsals, saying that it was a good distraction for her to channel her energy into New Face.

At the same time, she got good news about her grandmother's recovery.

Said Nadia: "She is slowly showing signs of improvement and has been discharged from the hospital."

Winning the title would be a dream as she wants to make her grandmother proud.

Iwani Mawocha, who is from Zimbabwe, was about to give up modelling before New Face changed her mindset.

The 23-year-old part-time actress-model told TNP: "Growing up in South Africa and Swaziland, I hardly saw girls who looked like me in the media, on screen or on the big runways."

She suffered from a lot of self-doubt and stopped chasing her dream as she thought she did not belong in the industry.

Iwani said: "New Face has already done so much for my career and my sense of self-worth, I've been blessed in ways I could never have anticipated.

"Young, dark-skinned, kinky-haired girls like me need to know that there can be a seat at the table - or in this case, a place on the stage - for them."

And she is now an inspiration for girls back home too - a report on her competing in New Face was published in the B-Metro newspaper in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, earlier this month.

Iwani said: "I carry with me the hope and strength of my family, my community, my country and my continent, because when one of us achieves something great, we all celebrate together."

Meanwhile, Alexis Cook, 18, has had to deal with health challenges, and she has managed her Type 1 diabetes throughout the competition.

She was diagnosed with the incurable chronic disease last February and has to keep her condition under control by taking at least four insulin injections a day, as well as keep track of her blood glucose levels.

The second-year law and management student at Temasek Polytechnic told TNP: "I have been trying to eat a little more mindfully, but sometimes I accidentally over-injected, which led to my blood sugar dropping too low."

Alexis has also tried to be more active, but it has negatively affected her glucose levels on several occasions when she overexerted herself.

Thankfully, she has been able to bring her blood sugar levels up to a safer level every time something happens.

She said: "I don't think my diabetes management has been any different from my pre-New Face management, which is a huge relief."

Thean Jia Sin, 24, who lives in Kluang in Malaysia, has had to travel back and forth the Causeway for the New Face photo shoots.

The part-time model admitted that she was often drained by the three hours of commuting.

Fortunately, she managed to rent a room near her sister's home in Jurong East and has been staying there for two weeks leading up to tonight's finale.

Jia Sin said: "Winning the competition will definitely be life-changing, especially in furthering my modelling career."

The youngest finalist of New Face 2018 is Cheri Teo, a 16-year-old student from Raffles Girls' School who has had to juggle school and the competition.

She said: "There were days when rehearsal dates clashed with my O-level exam dates, and I had no choice but to miss the rehearsals.

"I try to put my best foot forward for every endeavour so that I will have no regrets. Whatever the outcome, being a New Face finalist will always remain one of my proudest achievements for years to come."