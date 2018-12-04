New lifestyle experiences by EagleWings

New mixed-use development KAP Mall, is set to open early next month at the former premise of the iconic McDonald’s outlet at King Albert Park. The popular and long-standing outlet closed four years ago.

Below the residences are three levels of retail spaces, with EagleWings Group as its largest tenant. The latter has introduced various dining, entertainment and lifestyle options, which include cafes, restaurants, a cinema, and even healthcare services.

Established in 2016, EagleWings was first known for customised yacht charters that provide unique corporate and family memories, before expanding its business to innovate and imbue creative yet distinctive concepts for its customers.

Dr Julian Theng and Ms Lisa Theng, co-founders of the EagleWings Group, say: "We wanted to create a lively and vibrant hub that could enrich the lives, wellness, and growth of the KAP community while enabling people to have fun at the same time. In some sense, we want the community to come together to live, work, play, and to celebrate life and love."

KAP Mall also features EagleWings Cinematics, an independent bespoke boutique cinema that will take your movie experience to a new level with luxurious lounges, plush seats, gourmet snacks, butler service, and a bistro, EagleWings Loft.

Luxurious and gourmet movie-watching

EagleWings Cinematics offer different colour themes to create unique experiences for movie-goers. It has two halls with 60 and 63 premium seats each (couple seats included), and two more halls with 12 and 18 standard seats each.

Movie-goers can expect screenings of major releases shown in other mainstream cineplexes.

EagleWings Cinematics Premium Gold PHOTO: EAGLEWINGS

There is a premium lounge area that will feature massage chairs, vending machines for soft drinks in more than 50 flavours, and food from EagleWings Loft. It also has a lower level with a stage and a second level overlooking the first.

During special events, all screens can be enabled to stream live speeches from the hosts too.

Memorable dining experiences

With the motto Sharing the Taste of our Voyages, EagleWings Loft aims to offer its diners the finest cuisines from the places where EagleWings Yacht Charters have travelled to.

Every dish is carefully and meticulously chosen and crafted by the owner's family and chefs. Its signature dish, Lobster Risotto, is a fusion of the finest catch from the sea imbued with wholesome grains.

EagleWings Loft dining room PHOTO: EAGLEWINGS

Guests can also request for wine pairing and recommendation from the restaurant’s sommeliers.

In addition, there are two private function rooms equipped with karaoke and projector facilities that are available for booking for special occasions such as birthday parties and corporate meetings.

EagleWings Loft

KAP Residences Mall,

9 King Albert Park,

#01-14/33/34/56/57,

Singapore 598292

Operating hours: 10.30am to midnight on weekdays;

8.30am to midnight on weekends and public holidays