New ways to care for your hair, protect your scalp

COLORS HAIR SALON

In line with Alopecia Areata Awareness Month this month, take this opportunity to give your scalp health a boost with promotions on a la carte services and specialised treatments at the Japanese hair salon at 288 River Valley Road, #01-01, which is now open from 10am to 8pm.

As part of Colors' "After 5pm Specials", first-timers get 20 per cent off all treatments and services (except wash and blow) while regulars get 10 per cent off all services for appointments booked after 5pm.

There are also discounts for university and polytechnic undergraduates under 25 who want to get their hair trimmed, permed, rebonded or coloured (from $300 for cut plus bleach and one colouring).

ORGANIC HAIR REGROWTH SOLUTIONS

Head down to the home-grown hair salon chain's new Instagrammable ninth outlet at Suntec City East Wing, #02-602/602A for its signature anti-hair loss treatment.

The 60-minute advanced hair growth full-cycle treatment (from $248) is targeted to restore the optimal wellness of the scalp by thwarting destructive enzymes within the scalp that are obstructing hair growth.

It involves a detoxing process to kill bacteria and remove toxic impurities covering the scalp, as well as the application of Exfo peel cream with chamomile and ginseng as key ingredients to provide hydrating and purifying actions. As part of its Suntec City opening special, Organic Hair Regrowth Solutions is offering 50 per cent off all services at the outlet till the end of next month.

PHYTO

The solution for chronic thinning hair in men may come in the form of the French botanical haircare brand's Phytolium+ Stimulating Shampoo Anti-Hair Loss Complement ($24).

It has been proven in a clinical study to decrease daily hair loss in 89 per cent of men - after application every other day for three months - by reinforcing hair structure and increasing the diameter of the hair fibres for thicker, stronger hair.

In addition, Phyto's unisex range for scalp sensitivity, Phytoapaisant, contains more than 97 per cent ingredients of natural origin, and gently cleanses, relieves itching, soothes sensitive zones and protects the scalp from future irritation.

It is delivered via three treatment steps and products: Ultra-Soothing Cleansing Care ($27.90), Soothing Treatment Shampoo ($27.90) and Anti-Itch Treatment Serum ($39.90).

Phyto's new products are now available at Beaute by Nature (Parkway Parade #B1-75/76), Isetan Scotts, Robinsons, Metro, Takashimaya and selected Watsons stores, as well as online at beautebynature.com, RedMart, Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10, Zilingo, EAMart and Amazon.