Ring in Great Moscow Circus with discounts for TNP readers

He can squeeze himself into a tiny box, pop his back shoulder blade out, make his ribcage clap together, flex his abs in revolting waves and move his joints the wrong way round.



Yet, shockingly, Mr Emin Abdullaev - a contortionist with The Great Moscow Circus for the past nine years - has never sustained any serious injuries.



He is among 15 acts on show at The Great Moscow Circus, which runs until Nov 23 next to Marina Bay Sands.



The 25-year-old from Russia had his very first performance at the age of nine.



He told The New Paper: “The very first thing I learnt was to do the splits, and after that, it was everything else.”



His unusual art form has received interesting reactions from crowds all over the world.



Some people scream, squeal and find him weird, but there are others who are inspired by him.



He said: “Sometimes, I get letters from young children and they show me pictures of themselves doing different moves."

