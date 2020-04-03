Rowling releases free Harry Potter entertainment for kids on lockdown
LONDON: British author J. K. Rowling is hoping her Harry Potter series will work its magic on bored children stuck at home during the lockdown.
Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, the first book in the series about the boy wizard, will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout this month.
It is part of an initiative to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children, Rowling announced on Wednesday.
The audiobook will be available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese, with the version performed by British actor Stephen Fry accessible in North America for the first time.
A new online hub, Harry Potter At Home, will be aimed at younger children and launched on WizardingWorld.com, the official website for fans of Harry Potter and the spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts.
Each week, "Wizarding Wednesdays" and an e-mail newsletter will provide creative activities, quizzes and ideas.
"The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic," Rowling said. - REUTERS
