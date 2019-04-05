Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers record
LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle broke a record by reaching one million followers on their newly launched Instagram account in less than six hours, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday.
The "sussexroyal" account, which so far has only two posts, a monogram symbol with their names and a picture of Prince Harry at the YMCA England & Wales, was launched on Tuesday and now has 3.7 million followers. The monogram post alone garnered more than one million likes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the couple, who are expecting their first baby in the coming weeks, said in their post. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now