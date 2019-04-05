Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers record

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle broke a record by reaching one million followers on their newly launched Instagram account in less than six hours, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday.

The "sussexroyal" account, which so far has only two posts, a monogram symbol with their names and a picture of Prince Harry at the YMCA England & Wales, was launched on Tuesday and now has 3.7 million followers. The monogram post alone garnered more than one million likes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.