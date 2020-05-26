Rush for colouring, hair-loss treatments when salons resume services

Hair salon chain Kimage has even got clients preferring slots later in the month as "the salons will not be as crowded" then.

Singaporeans are clearly eager to treat their hair. Hair salons will be permitted to provide colouring, chemical and other hair treatments from June 2 as part of the country's phased approach to reopening after the circuit breaker, and several establishments The New Paper spoke to reported a rush of customers attempting to book the earliest possible appointment slots next week.

Madam Joanne Er, director of Be De Bon at Plaza Singapura, said it has seen high demand for colouring services in the first week of June as most of its customers who touch up their white roots every three to four weeks had not been able to do so during the circuit breaker.

She said: "Some may want to look presentable when they return to their workplaces. Others may find that they look messy and old with their white hair growing out."

Madam Er is relieved that hair salons have been given the green light to resume all services as it will "help us increase our business revenue".

She said: "As our shop rental is quite high, we cannot only provide basic hair services (like haircuts) to reach our targets. There were only a few walk-in customers (during the circuit breaker) because there is no crowd at the shopping mall."

Madam Pearly Chha, director-stylist at Hair Professor at Goldhill Plaza, said most of its upcoming appointments are for hair colouring and hair care.

She added: "It is crucial that these services are allowed to continue as 65 per cent of our revenue is generated from hair colouring, perming, scalp and hair care services."

Expecting an initial rush, some clients of Hair salon chain Kimage have asked for slots later in the month as "the salons will not be as crowded, which will allow them to practise social distancing".

At trichology centre Leonica K Trichology at Palais Renaissance, appointment slots for the first week of June are "almost full".

Its founder Leonica Kei said: "This is also because we are spreading our appointments further apart to provide for safe distancing. Those experiencing heavy hair fall are eager to resume or start their hair loss treatments."

She said her business was earning only 15 per cent of its usual revenue during the circuit breaker, by providing an online platform for customers to purchase various products to help their conditions.

Ms Kei said: "The stress that the Covid-19 situation has brought to the whole world, in addition to the partial lockdown and economic uncertainty, can take a heavy toll on our mental health too.

"Our services have a positive effect on not just the hair and scalp but psychological and physical well-being as well.

"Talking to a professional and taking action to treat their problems make people feel in control."

DESPERATE

Ms Kei recently spoke to a new client, a young man who was desperate to schedule the first available appointment on June 2 at 10am because of heavy hair fall.

She said: "The onset of hair loss and scalp irritation is often triggered by a surge of stress.

"When male pattern baldness sets in at relatively young age, it is very important to get the condition under control because the deterioration can be very rapid, resulting in severe balding.

"So the earlier that something is done, the better the chance to contain the deterioration."