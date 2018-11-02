She loves guy clothes, but New Face finalist Stacey Choo is no tomboy

STACEY CHOO

20, undergraduate

Even though most people often mistake her as a tomboy, Stacey Choo insists she isn't one.

The business management undergraduate from Singapore Institute Of Management-RMIT said: "This could be because of my outgoing and adventurous personality - and also my love for wearing guys' clothes since they are just so comfortable and fun to style."

The 20-year-old track and field athlete has been competing in the sport since she was 10 and only got into modelling in March.

She cites getting into the top 15 of New Face the proudest moment of her life so far.

To her, the hardest thing about being a model is learning to walk the catwalk, as there are different walks for bridal, fashion and sportswear shows.

Comparing sports to modelling, Stacey said: "The biggest difference is when I'm running, I don't have to worry about posing or how I look. When it comes to modelling, I have to be tip-top about controlling my actions, expressions and feelings."

Tell us something about yourself.

I almost never ever wear high-waisted shorts or pants as I have a relatively short body.

Who is your favourite style influencer?

Bella Hadid. If I have the chance to pick someone's closet, I would choose hers. I really love her style and her vibe.

What is your spirit animal?

A horse. It gallops freely and I enjoy freedom of expression. Horses know exactly when and how to jump over obstacles and I strive to be like them.

What is your all-time favourite movie?

(The 2001 Japanese animated movie) Spirited Away. It is a brilliant work of imagination and has successfully captured the attention of many generations.

What is your guilty pleasure?

I love cakes. Like, a lot.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

When people spell my name as Stacy instead of Stacey.

