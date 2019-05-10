Siblings, newly-weds among racers in TNP Adventure Hunt

The participants of last year's The New Paper Adventure Hunt.

Mr Dylan Wee is looking for a change of pace - and he will get it at The New Paper Adventure Hunt taking place tomorrow.

The 19-year-old national serviceman is participating in this year's race challenge - which returns to Bugis Junction and Bugis+ for its third edition - with his 23-year-old sister Irin.

While this will be Mr Wee's first time, Miss Wee, who is a final-year undergrad at Nanyang Technological University, joined last year's Adventure Hunt with their father.

Mr Wee told TNP: "When my sister asked me to go with her, I thought it would be a nice change of pace.

"But we have not prepared as we did not have time."

The pair are among the 100 teams of two who have registered for this year's event.

For others, it is a way to test their relationship.

Newly-weds Jenny Low and Ray Chong, who have been together for three years, signed up together for the first time.

Ms Low, a tax agent who is in her 30s, said: "The Adventure Hunt is a good way to find out if we can work together as a couple. Hopefully the games are fun, and we can enjoy them instead of quarrelling."

The teams will have 21/2 hours to complete up to 15 challenges at game stations around the two malls. The team with the fastest time and best score will win the top prize of $1,500. The second prize is $800, the third $500, and $1,000 worth of CapitaVouchers will be given out to one team in a lucky draw. All teams will also receive a $30 CapitaVoucher.