Sony Pictures to set up theme and water park in Thailand

BANGKOK: Sony Pictures Entertainment has teamed up with Thailand's Amazon Falls to set up an amusement park based on productions from its Columbia Pictures studio in the South-east Asian country.

The 14-acre (5.66ha) Columbia Pictures' theme and water park, Aquaverse, will be located in the seaside town of Bangsaray - about 30 minutes from Pattaya and two hours from Bangkok.

It will open to the public from October and feature rides and attractions based on the studio's popular movies.

The Men In Black Thrill Rides boast a 12m free-fall water coaster ride that sends you careening down an MIB Wormhole.

Step into the Ghostbusters Supernatural Experience portal and zip across ghost traps as you glide down a water coaster, or dare to enter the world's first and only fully enclosed water dome in a family raft ride.

The Bad Boys Raceway features outdoor go-kart tracks in a neon Miami-themed racecourse, while the Jumanji Jungle Adventure sees guests braving jungle-themed water slides and visiting Jaguar Mountain while being chased by mandrills before plunging into Jumanji's splash pool.