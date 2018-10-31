Third time's the charm for New Face finalist Pooja Kaur Randhawa

POOJA KAUR RANDHAWA

21, freelance model

Third time is the charm for Pooja Kaur Randhawa.

The 21-year-old freelance model participated in New Face 2015 and 2017 before finally making it as a top 15 finalist.

Instead of seeing her previous attempts as failures, Pooja is determined to come back stronger in this year's edition.

She said: "Always have a never-give-up attitude, confidence in yourself and positive energy. I also know my walk and angles well."

During her New Face hair makeover, Pooja - who originally sported a pixie cut - had her sideburns shaved off and her hair bleached.

She said: "It is a fresh look. A new me. My friends found it unique and cool. My parents laughed and said, 'We have a son.'"

What are some of your hobbies?

Spending time with my dog and friends. I dance and draw as well. I sing in the shower.

Who is your favourite model?

Diya Prabhakar. Ever since she won New Face 2014, I have been following her. She is also the reason why I chose not to give up on modelling. Her passion is clearly shown through her walk and Instagram pictures. I want to reach her level, following in her footsteps.

What is your spirit animal?

A dog. I am hyper, cheerful and loyal.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Music from 1997.

If you could travel to any place in the world, where would it be?

Iceland and Patagonia in South America top my bucket list.

Describe yourself in three words.

Adventurous, caring and sincere.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Dishonesty.