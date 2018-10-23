Youngest New Face 2018 finalist Cheri Teo is RGS girl with perfect GPA

At 16, Cheri Teo is the youngest finalist of New Face 2018. And she has been juggling school and a busy schedule.

Although the competition's audition and photo shoots took place in the weeks leading up to her final examinations, the 1.76m-tall Raffles Girls' School Secondary 4 student said she is "doing quite well in school" and has kept up with her revision.

She has a grade point average of 4.0 in seven subjects, and is in the school's Raffles Academy for Physics, a programme that allows students with interest in a subject to further their knowledge and skills.

While modelling in the midst of her school work can be a challenge, Cheri believes all the effort is worth it.

She said: "I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a finalist in New Face 2018. The journey so far has been tough but so fulfilling and I cannot thank everyone who has helped me along the way enough."

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself.

I was named after the chocolate brand Mon Cheri. My three siblings were named after different chocolates too. I think it is quite evident that my parents have a really sweet tooth.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Sleep. My friends always get annoyed with me because I take naps for hours on end and forget to reply to their messages.

What kind of music do you like?

I love Mandopop. My parents love Chinese music so the car radio is always tuned to UFM100.3. Some of my favourite singers are JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun. I love how chill their songs are. They are great for sleeping to.

If you could travel to any country in the world, where would it be?

I had the opportunity to participate in a school exchange programme to Spain last year. It is a really beautiful country with great people. I wish to stay longer for my next visit so that I can practise and improve on my Spanish (which I have completed O levels for).

What is the proudest moment of your life so far?

Being accepted for the Basic Flying Course by the Singapore Youth Flying Club. I really feel blessed to have cleared the tough entrance interview as well as the very stringent medical tests. I am excited about starting the course soon after the New Face finals. It is a childhood ambition coming true for me.

Describe yourself in three words.

Chocolate lava cake. Not only because I love food but because I look unassuming on the outside, but am actually warm and soft on the inside and bring people happiness. I love inspirational quotes and always try to make people around me happy.

We often get so caught up in the trials and tribulations of our daily lives that we neglect happiness and forget to find joy in the small things in life. I think if I have the capability to make people happier, by offering a smile or a joke to make them laugh, then why not?