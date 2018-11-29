Zahra Khanum returns to Thailand where she attended kindergarten

Miss Universe Singapore Zahra Khanum is excited to spend time in Bangkok for the upcoming Miss Universe finals.

She said: "I can't wait to meet the team that I will be working closely with during the competition and enjoying every moment I will be spending there for this competition.

"I am looking forward to meeting the other 93 girls and finding out a little bit about their countries as well."

KINDERGARTEN

Thailand holds special significance for her too.

She said: "I lived there for a few years when I was younger and spent my kindergarten years there, and it was truly amazing. Reconnecting with Thailand is going to be so exciting and nostalgic."

Air Asia is flying Miss Khanum to Bangkok tomorrow at 10.55am on flight FD358, leaving from Changi Airport Terminal 4.

And the airline - which has consistently been named the world's best low-cost carrier - is not her only supporter.

Miss Khanum has been training at Sculpt Fit Society gym, had her teeth fixed by Orchard Scotts Dental and has been visiting Apgujeong Hair Studio for trims and treatment.

Her skin was taken care of by Beaute Hub, and her make-up and skincare products are sponsored by Make Up For Ever and Estee Lauder.

She was styled by MUS 2017 finalist Camira Asrori. Miss Khanum was given clothes from brands such as Lisa Von Tang, Zalora, Covetella, Ann Teoh, K.BLU and Thai designer Mr First, with shoes from Aldo, Melissa and Skechers.

Miss Khanum said: "All the loans and sponsorships have been such a great help. It has been very heartwarming and truly a blessing for me to receive so much support and love from all of them."