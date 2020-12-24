$20,000 joint donation to help less fortunate through Touch

The donation goes towards supporting Touch's work with children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to nurture their potential.

Cheers - the convenience store arm of NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Foundation, and food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng have made a joint donation of $20,000 to Touch Community Services.

It goes towards supporting Touch's work with children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to nurture their potential.

From Oct 5-31 this year, FairPrice Foundation and Yeo Hiap Seng pledged to donate 20 cents (up to $20,000) for every Yeo's beverage sold at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores.

To commemorate the donation, 30 beneficiaries from Touch were invited on a trip to the Singapore Zoo to enjoy a fun-filled day with their families.

Each beneficiary was given a goodie bag containing snacks, Yeo's beverages and a colouring set.

Cheers, FairPrice Foundation and Yeo Hiap Seng have been supporting the less advantaged and needy annually since 2014 through this initiative, which has since raised close to $200,000 for charitable causes.

This is the second year Touch is a beneficiary of this initiative. Past recipients include The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.