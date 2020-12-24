$20,000 joint donation to help less fortunate through Touch
Cheers - the convenience store arm of NTUC FairPrice - FairPrice Foundation, and food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng have made a joint donation of $20,000 to Touch Community Services.
It goes towards supporting Touch's work with children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to nurture their potential.
From Oct 5-31 this year, FairPrice Foundation and Yeo Hiap Seng pledged to donate 20 cents (up to $20,000) for every Yeo's beverage sold at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores.
To commemorate the donation, 30 beneficiaries from Touch were invited on a trip to the Singapore Zoo to enjoy a fun-filled day with their families.
Each beneficiary was given a goodie bag containing snacks, Yeo's beverages and a colouring set.
Cheers, FairPrice Foundation and Yeo Hiap Seng have been supporting the less advantaged and needy annually since 2014 through this initiative, which has since raised close to $200,000 for charitable causes.
This is the second year Touch is a beneficiary of this initiative. Past recipients include The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now