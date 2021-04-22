50% off deals every week for NTUCUnion and Plus! members until June 2

NTUC celebrates a milestone of 60 years of care and support for its members and workers by having exclusive deals for all its NTUC Union and Plus! members at any FairPrice outlet.

Every week from today to June 2, they can enjoy 50 per cent off on six selected products that are refreshed every Thursday.

There will also be other half-priced specials when they shop at Unity or FairPrice Online and flash or key in their NTUC Union or Plus! card details.

Take this opportunity to stave off wanderlust by getting a taste of Italian cuisine from the comfort of your home.

Cook up the Ponte Spaghetti Assorted 500g ($1.10, usual price $2.20) with a can of Ice Cool Whole Mushroom 425g (70 cents, usual price $1.40), and do not forget the Buitoni Pizza Assorted 300g to 380g ($4.95, usual price $9.90).

Simply leave it to thaw for at least an hour, pre-heat the oven and bake it for 10 to 12 minutes.

For pescetarians or fish lovers, you cannot go wrong with Tobikoya Frozen Saba Fillet 280g ($2.95, usual price $5.90) for a good source of protein.

Remember to stock up on comfort food like Maggi Cup Noodles Curry/Tom Yam/Asam Laksa 59g-61g (65 cents, usual price $1.30), but do not forget to brush your teeth after indulging with the Darlie Double Action Toothpaste Original/Strong Mint/MultiCare 180g to 250g ($2.20, usual price $4.40), which leaves your teeth sparkling white.

If you are not an NTUC Union or Plus! Member yet, sign up for free at plus.com.sg/login to start saving in the months to come.

Product and variant availability varies from store to store and each member can only purchase up to four of the above deals per day unless otherwise stated, while stocks last.