Ace your base

The French cosmetics brand’s Matte Velvet Skin Concealer is a new-generation “foundcealer” which provides a multi-zoning application and multi-use complexion product, combining coverage and lightness, for an all over face application or more targeted application.

Coming in 20 shades, this high-coverage concealer and genius multi-tasker is specifically designed to correct and conceal all areas of the face, and its 24-hour long-lasting and flexible formula offers a one-of-a-kind breathable, velvety matte finish with natural results.

Make Up For Ever’s Matte Velvet Skin Concealer ($45) is now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

BY TERRY

Enriched with hyaluronic acid that creates a flawless skin without drying, the French beauty brand’s iconic loose setting Hyaluronic Hydra Powder now comes in a colourless Pressed version which is perfect for touch-ups throughout the day.

The vegan and clean formula is pressed inside a handy compact packaging, without losing any of the lightness and silkiness of the original.

Its colourless super-soft texture mattifies, fills fine lines and wrinkles, blurs imperfections and sets make-up with an invisible translucent veil that suits all skin tones and ages.

The By Terry Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra Powder ($82) is now available at escentials stores and escential.com, as well as Sephora ION Orchard and Sephora.sg.

LANEIGE

The Korean beauty powerhouse’s three latest make-up bases not only hydrate but also protect and illuminate skin from every angle.

The Glowy Makeup Serum ($39) is a new concept make-up booster that helps to create a healthy, translucent and hydrated base that is perfect for make-up application. It has been formulated with 100 per cent natural mineral diamond powder which helps to create a reflective glow while the Light Fit Prep Technology makes it adhere comfortably to the skin for extended make-up wear.

Ceramide hydration gel, another key ingredient found in the product, has been added to balance the level of water and oil on the skin to lock in moisture, making it suitable even for people with sensitive or dry skin.

Meanwhile, the Skin Veil Luminizing Base ($53) has a featherlight texture that glides effortlessly over the skin thanks to its air-light veil formula, and also features an anti-pollution formula that has been clinically tested to help protect the skin from air-bourne pollutants, ultrafine dust and other environmental aggressor.

A two-in-one product, it can double up as a sunscreen with its broad spectrum sun protection level of SPF50+ PA+++. It also features the Omni-luminous complex that is concocted with powerful ingredients like niacinamide, lotus flower extract and 95 per cent pure gold powder.

Developed to address the concerns of dull complexion, the Skin Veil Base ($49) has been calibrated to correct various types of yellowness by balancing RGB levels of the skin.

It was also put through a vitamin calibration to reduce skin fatigue and improve dullness with the powerful antioxidant effect of Super Berry Extract that gives skin a clearer and brighter complexion.

With its velvety smooth texture, this fluid blends seamlessly into skin with zero stickiness - creating the perfect base for make-up application and leaves a matte finish by absorbing excess sebum.

These products are now available at Laneige boutiques and counters, as well as the Laneige Official Mall on Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and Sephora.sg.

MILANI COSMETICS

Get luxe for less with the US cosmetics brand’s wide range of high-end quality make-up at affordable prices - which also happen to be the perfect solution to avoid smudged make-up behind our masks.

Some of its best dupes include the Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation ($21.70) that gives you a bright, bold finish in one flawless skin-perfecting step. With a water-resistant formula, you can rest assured that your make-up will last rain or shine.

As for those who are constantly glued to their electronic devices, bid blue light pollution goodbye with the Screen Queen Foundation ($27.80).

Made with the Digital Bluelight Filter technology, it can help to fight dullness, discolouration, hyper-pigmentation and signs of digital damage.

The non-ashy formula is powered by Nasturtium Flower Extract that promotes oxygenation, and it strengthens skin’s barrier and restores its capacity to fight against oxidative stress.

Milani Cosmetics is now exclusively available at selected Watsons stores and its e-store.

SHU UEMURA

The Japanese beauty brand’s Unlimited Breathable Lasting Fluid Foundation returns with a new glow finish - the Unlimited Glow Breathable Care-In-Foundation.

Continue to enjoy weightless, long-wear performance in a new skincare-inspired formula, infused with Japanese white peony so that skin appears glowing as if from within.

Both products were created to match Asian skin using a combination of scientific and experiential knowledge, resulting in 24 bespoke shades.

The Unlimited Glow Breathable Care-In-Foundation ($72) is now available at shu uemura stores and online at Tangs.com, Metro.com, Robinsons.com and Sephora.sg.

GUCCI BEAUTY

The Italian fashion house’s Poudre De Beaute Eclat Soleil is designed to deliver a luminous-looking finish and create a natural, sun-kissed glow.

Visibly unifying the complexion in one stroke, the powder's soft and silky comfortable formula enriched with hyaluronic acid and shea butter smooths on and blends very easily, and the natural colour results are instant and smooth, offering all-day comfort and a long-lasting look.

Blurring fine lines and pores, complexion appears naturally perfected and sculpted.

The Gucci Beauty Poudre De Beaute Eclat Soleil ($95) is now available at Takashimaya, Tangs and Tangs.com.

HOURGLASS

Get three times the dimension and radiance with the US cosmetics brand’s Ambient Lighting Infinity Powder, a finishing powder featuring a seamless blend of two Ambient Lighting Powders and one Ambient Strobe Highlighter for a natural, radiant finish with a soft-focus effect.

To ensure a perfect marbling of pigment and luminescence in one formula, they are hand-blended using the miscelare technique.

The Hourglass Ambient Lighting Infinity Powder ($84) is now available on Sephora.sg.

HERA

The Korean beauty brand’s Airy Blur Priming Powder is a powder-type primer that perfects and smoothens the skin by erasing pores and imperfections to create a 24-hour flawless skin canvas.

Devised with a unique dough-like powder texture, it combines the beneficial properties of liquid and powder-based make-up products and overcomes the common issues of stickiness, caking and lack of a long-lasting glow that stem from technical limitations of traditional base make-up products.

It is able to help lock moisture into skin, providing a seamless blend between skincare and make-up products which spreads evenly and thinly throughout the skin, while acting as a glue to hold the base and subsequent application of make-up products to boost longevity of wear.

With its breakthrough texture and formulation, it delivers next level priming as a thin veil that balances skin’s overall oil sebum secretion with a protection layer that helps set make-up in place for a skin visage that appears perfected, smoothened and long-lasting.

The Hera Airy Blur Priming Powder ($72) is now available at the Hera ION Orchard boutique and Heraonline.sg.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

From the English cosmetics brand’s award-winning, best-selling Airbrush franchise comes the refillable Airbrush Bronzer in four shades of dreamy bronze - natural-matte tones in Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep for every skin tone – and infused with Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate, smooth and enhance your skin while you wear.

It is a bronzing skin filter to make everyone look and feel like the best version of themselves, encased in a golden sunbeam compact inspired by old Hollywood glamour and featuring ingredients like silky mica, soft-focusing silica, micro-fine perfecting powders and magical microspheres.

The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer ($86, $62 for refill) is now available on Sephora.sg.

LIHT ORGANICS

The homegrown organic make-up brand is here to sustain our skin’s recovery phase during Covid-19 with clean and natural cosmetics.

Short for Living In Her Time, Liht Organics formulates cruelty-free, chemical-free cosmetics, offering products that are made up of more than 90 per cent natural ingredients.

Its cupcake-smelling Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation has a luxurious gel texture as its base is made with Aloe Barbadensis - the most nourishing of over 200 species of aloe vera.

Available in 10 shades, it delivers buildable yet natural-looking coverage with a satin finish.

This intelligent formula both nourishes dehydrated skin and curbs excessive sebum production in oilier skin so it is suitable for all skin types.

Liht Organics’ Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation (US$58, or S$78) is now available at Astique The Aesthetic Clinic and www.lihtorganics.com.