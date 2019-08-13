Achieve younger looking skin with TouchBeauty

Maximise the skin's absorption of products and decelerate its ageing with three new offerings from TouchBeauty, now exclusively available at Robinsons The Heeren, Robinsons Raffles City and Robinsons JEM.

Improve elasticity and reduce fine lines by tightening the skin with the Microcurrent Facial Roller ($79 purchase with purchase with minimum nett spend storewide, usual price is $148).

Powered by solar energy, it replicates a professional massage to help shape facial contours and lift the face.

Alternatively, employ the Sonic Eye Device ($28 purchase with purchase, usual price is $98) to revitalise and soothe the delicate skin under the eyes. By combining a warm 42 deg C treatment with sonic vibration, it can brighten the eye area and increase blood circulation.

For a more comprehensive option, consider the Light Therapy Device ($79 purchase with purchase, usual price is $158), which uses three different light therapies to counter skin ageing. Red light promotes regeneration of collagen and helps prevent wrinkles; yellow light decomposes melanin to brighten skin; and blue light prevents inflammation and acne breakouts.