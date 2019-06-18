Actress Chloe Grace Moretz fixes problem skin with simple routine

In one of the humorous SK-II Pitera Essence videos starring Chloe Grace Moretz and British entertainer James Corden, titled Bare Skin Chat, the 22-year-old US actress mentions that all she needs for her skincare routine is a bottle of SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence.

Here, she talks about her minimalist approach to skincare and what she thinks about the Japanese skincare brand for which she is a celebrity ambassador.

You have said it was impressive that the Pitera Essence has a unique scent. How would you describe it?

It is a pretty special product as it was discovered after scientists noticed the youthful and smooth hands of sake makers. So I always find the scent to be almost sake-like - pretty extraordinary.

So how effective is the product?

I really feel that it has smoothed and evened out my complexion. Working in an industry where I have to wear lots of make-up on a daily basis, I find that this helps to stop acne from forming on my face.

I also think that it tightens and closes my pores, making my skin glow and look youthful.

In South Korea, an influencer made waves when she said she uses the Facial Treatment Essence on her body as well. According to her, it helps increase the elasticity of the skin on her body. Would you try that?

Yes, I love using it on many different parts of my body as well. I would totally bathe in it if I could.

You have good and healthy skin. Were you born with it?

I was born with problematic skin. However, over the years, I have fixed it by keeping my routine as simple and natural as possible. That is why my Pitera Essence fits perfectly into my routine.

In your opinion, which celebrities have beautiful bare skin?

There are a multitude of artists I admire, but one that stands out in particular is (US singer) Alicia Keys. In a way, I feel like she is a part of the #bareskinproject with the way she has championed raw beauty, as opposed to covering up your natural skin.

Do you have any first-aid solutions for days when your skin gets particularly bad?

I would say my first go-to solution is to start off by washing my face thoroughly with organic olive oil using a washcloth and warm water. I also use my Pitera Essence as a spot treatment for any zits that pop up. I find that it helps ward off bacteria and seals in the moisture that my skin needs.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)