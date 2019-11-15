Add colourful touches to your travels with OG's Joy Of Giving sale

This holiday season, add a burst of colour to your travels with pretty yet practical gifts found at the OG Joy Of Giving Sale, from now till Dec 26.

As Christmas approaches, the local department store invites shoppers to immerse themselves in the jolly atmosphere and flurry of excitement as superb deals await at every corner.

Storewide gift-with-purchases include the SoActive Lightweight Cabin Luggage (usual price $129.90), which boasts multicoloured prints.

Measuring 50cm by 35cm by 18cm and weighing 1.5kg, it is free with a minimum $498 net purchase for OG Gold Members and a minimum $548 net for non-Gold OG Members.

If you prefer solid colours, consider the American Tourister 20-inch or 28-inch Sunside Polypropylene Spinner with TSA lock, which is going for $80 and $109 respectively (usual price $180 and $220).

It is available in black, navy and turquoise.

Add a touch of cute to your trips with animal design travel accessories like the Cavallo Embossed Leather Elephant-Shaped Coin Purse and Key Holder (available in blue, camel, dusty pink, fuchsia, orange and red) and Embossed Leather Doggy Wristlet and Key Holder (available in black, blue, camel, orange and red).

They are now $19.90 for OG Gold Members and $29.90 for non-Gold OG Members (usual price $59.90 each).

ADORABLE

Keep your children entertained and comfortable on long-haul flights with Jelli Beans, an adorable 2-in-1 Stuffed Animal and Cushion that measures 45cm by 40cm and is now going for $14.90 and $29.90 for OG Gold Members and non-Gold OG Members respectively (usual price $49.90).

For older kids, grab the Monopoly Toy Story or Millennial edition at $36.90 (usual price $49.90) for those chill-out nights in the hotel room.

Or if you are in need of a new stroller to push your little one around, now is the time to grab Combi's i-Thruller 4W Stroller at $399 (usual price $629).

It has a reversible 2-in-1 seat, one-touch fold and one-step brake, air suspension and detachable wheels. In addition, it comes with a free SK-X Carrier worth $218.

Meanwhile, shoppers who are staying home in Singapore this festive season can drop by OG-exclusive free events such as Beyblade in-store demonstrations and Sylvanian Families meet-and-greet every weekend from Nov 30.

The former takes place noon to 8pm at OG Albert (Nov 30 and Dec 1), OG People's Park (Dec 7 and 8) and OG Orchard Point (Dec 14 and 15), while the latter is happening 2pm to 5pm at OG Albert (Dec 7 and 8), OG Orchard Point (Dec 14 and 15) and OG People's Park (Dec 21 and 22).