Add personal touch to Christmas gifts at Bugis Junction, Bugis+

(Above) Some gifts adorned with the embroidery designs.

(Above) Playhood founder Sarah Lai using the embroidery machine to customise a tote bag.

To help shoppers add a special touch to their Christmas presents this year, Bugis Junction and Bugis+ have partnered local independent design label Playhood to launch a gift customisation service booth.

The #YouDoYou booth is the first customisation service provided by a mall here that allows shoppers to personalise their fashion purchases from both malls with embroidery designs, iron-on patches or charms.

Shoppers who buy fabric-based gifts like ties, towels, T-shirts and tote bags can choose from an exclusive selection of trendy embroidery designs by Playhood.

Boasting six themes including floral, food, emojis and horoscopes, the designs will then be sewn onto the gifts with an embroidery machine.

Ms Sarah Lai, the 23-year-old founder of Playhood, told The New Paper: "The embroidery designs allow shoppers to differentiate their gifts by adding significance and meaning, so they can show the recipients they have given extra thought to the gift."

PERSONALISATION

The designer, who has a degree in women's wear from the London College of Fashion, enjoys personalising her gifts and often paints gift cards or designs notebooks for her friends.

Here are Ms Lai's gift personalisation tips to inspire you during this season of giving:

#1: Humour, like inside jokes, puns or cute images, is always a nice addition. Ms Lai said some customers at the booth have chosen embroidery designs like drumsticks to show their love for food.

#2: Include a message that explains the significance of your gift. You can write a small card for your recipient to explain why you chose that gift and what it represents.

#3: Know your recipient. Ms Lai's friend, who has a phobia of birds, once received a stuffed toy bird from her boyfriend, which caused her much distress.

#4: Always have a set of craft supplies, like fabric markers, gift wrappers, ribbons and dried flowers, which can be used for gift decoration.

#5: Understand the cultural meaning of your gift as they may differ across countries. Once, Ms Lai's Caucasian friend gave his Asian girlfriend a white chrysanthemum, not knowing that the flower represents death and sorrow in Asian culture.

The #YouDoYou customisation service is free for shoppers who spend a minimum of $120 at any store in Bugis Junction or Bugis+.

The booth is open till Dec 16 at Bugis+ Atrium Level Two, and from Dec 17 to 30 at Bugis Junction Malay Street Level 1, 11am to 9pm.

Ms Ivy Ang, general manager of Bugis Junction and Bugis+, told TNP: "We hope that everyone will enjoy their festive shopping by adding a personal touch to their gifts at our #YouDoYou customisation service and we are thrilled to present shoppers with a new and unconventional experience this festive season."