Add these new buys to your shopping carts

COLD STORAGE

With National Day around the corner, the home-grown supermarket chain is leading the pledge to support all things homemade and local for the nation's 55th birthday.

To inspire Singaporeans to "Buy Local, Eat Fresh" from now till Aug 27, Cold Storage has teamed up with four culinary talents to produce familiar Singapore recipes with their own contemporary twists.

From now till Aug 13, Annette Tan (presenting Sayur Lemak with Grilled Prawns), Haikal Johari (Goats Milk Creme Brulee), Petrina Loh (Angchow Nanru Barramundi Dry Meesua) and Damian D'Silva (Ikan Chuan Chuan) will share these via four videos, along with a list of local produce that one can get under one roof at Cold Storage.

The videos will be released weekly on Cold Storage's website (coldstorage.com.sg/recipes/national-day) and Facebook page.

Cold Storage is also collaborating with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to help raise the profile of locally grown produce and boost demand for a more food-resilient Singapore.

The SFA will be rolling out the new SG Fresh Produce (SGFP) logo in all Cold Storage stores to make it easier for shoppers to identify and buy them.

Shoppers can also look out for the in-store Play & Win QR codes to participate in the Facebook Play & Win contest, where 20 lucky winners can win $55 worth of Cold Storage vouchers each.

PHOTO: COLD STORAGE

For more details, visit coldstorage.com.sg/national-day

PUKKA HERBS

The English organic tea brand has launched four new matcha variants to be enjoyed in distinctive ways.

Clean Matcha Green, Mint Matcha Green, Ginseng Matcha Green and Lean Matcha Green are made with 100 per cent certified, organic and ethically sourced ingredients and from tea grown on an organic farm on a beautiful volcanic island.

A high-tech harvesting method is used to ensure a consistent size and quality, where only leaves of a specified spectrum of deep iridescent green are selected to be used.

The Pukka Matcha range ($7.90 per box) is now available at selected FairPrice and Cold Storage stores as well as FairPrice Online and RedMart.

PHOTO: PUKKA HERBS

GAIN CITY

To celebrate Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut's fifth anniversary, the local consumer electronics retailer is extending its Facebook Live show with special guest Jing Yun of 96.3 Hao FM on Aug 1 at 8pm, together with Seraphina, Cyrus, Tyler and Glenn and lots of exclusive Facebook deals.

Take care of all your laundry needs with the LG Front Load Washer 8kg 4 Ticks at $899 (usual price $1,499, with extra $80 cashback) or Toshiba Washer/Dryer 11kg/7kg 4 Ticks at $1,299 (usual price $1,599), and outfit your kitchen with the Samsung 2-Door Fridge 402L 3 Ticks at $1,199 (usual price $1,399, with extra $100 cashback), Novita Hydroplus Water Purifier at $199 (usual price $299) and Ariston Combi Oven at $595 (usual price $999).

Take this opportunity to up your work-from-home game with the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10-inch at $379 (usual price $4,99) or Asus Laptop 14-inch at $1,248 (usual price $1,598, with Purchase-With-Purchase Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 at $199 and free Wireless Earpod worth $49).

And work and live in even more comfort with the MIT Heavy System 4 Aircon 5 Ticks at $4,089 (usual price $4,906.80, with three-year installation warranty, free material upgrade and free 45-inch Sharp TV worth $599 and $100 cashback voucher) or Mitsubishi System 2 Aircon 5 Ticks at $2,299 (usual price $2,758.80, with three-year installation warranty, free material upgrade and five-year extended warranty worth $499).

Don't forget to join regular influencers Cyrus, Rio, Alvina, Arya, Tyler and Rosa on Aug 2 from 8.30pm via the Gain City Facebook Live show.

PHOTO: GAIN CITY

ASIAN SKIN SOLUTION

As a token of appreciation to Covid-19 front-liners, the local beauty salon chain is offering a free HydroCare Waterboost Treatment to all front-liners and essential workers.

The oxygen-infused treatment delivers a pampering experience while deeply hydrating skin for a plumper, smoother and softer complexion.

For everyone else, it can now be enjoyed at only $38 (usual price $250).

Call 6767-0077 or SMS 9699-9783 to redeem the promotion.

Asian Skin Solution's branches are located at Novena Square 2 (#03-11/19), Regency House (#07-13) and Paya Lebar Square (#B1-37/40/41).

PHOTO: ASIAN SKIN SOLUTION

LIFEBUOY

The British germ protection soap brand's first disposable three-ply face mask offers 99 per cent Bacterial Filtration Efficiency and fluid resistance with no irritation to the skin, coupled with comfortable ear loops for an easy fit.

Each box of Lifebuoy Anti-Bacterial Face Protection Masks has 50 disposable face masks and you can now enjoy a promotional price of $28 (usual price $32), while stocks last.

They are now available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Giant, Giant Online, Cold Storage, Cold Storage Online, Guardian, 7-Eleven and RedMart.

PHOTO: LIFEBUOY

NETFLIX

Fans of the robots in disguise can catch the premiere of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy today on Netflix.

In this new animated series, as the Autobots and Decepticons ravage their planet in a brutal civil war, two iconic leaders - Optimus Prime and Megatron - emerge in the Transformers universe's origin story.

In collaboration with Hasbro, a Netflix-exclusive collection of Transformers toys - like the Transformers Generations War For Cybertron Trilogy ($119.90) - is now available at major department stores like Takashimaya and select outlets of OG, Isetan and BHG, toy specialty stores like Toys "R" Us, The Falcon's Hangar and Robo Robo as well as Shopee and Lazada.