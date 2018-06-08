All game to shop

Shopping can be exhilarating, especially when it comes with prizes.

For this year’s Great Singapore Sale (GSS), expect fun experiences and happy surprises at 313@Somerset.

FUN AND MORE FUN

Take part in these cool mall activities for a blast:

313 Powered By Fun

When: June 11 to 24, noon to 10pm

Where: Level 1, Atrium

Visit the mall’s atrium, which will be turned into an Instagram-worthy playground with arcade entertainment, LED icons and neon-coloured zones.

Stand a chance to win attractive prizes from claw catcher, key master machine, mystery box machine, and play arcade games such as Mario Kart, Time Crisis, Air Hockey, Street Fighter and Bishi Bashi.

The mall will collaborate with artist Ziqi (monsterlittle.com) to turn two of his characters, Dino and King Skull, into LED icons.

Ziqi is known for his cute and bizarre characters, which are inspired by his love for Japanese culture.

With every $20 spent, you can redeem four arcade tokens that you can use to play the atrium’s game

machine. Or try your luck at the key master machine to stand a chance to win 313 vouchers worth up to $150.

This applies to a maximum of three combined same-day receipts per shopper daily. Limited to a maximum of 20 tokens per person per day, and one redemption per shopper per day.

Prize Unlocked

When: June 11 to 24, noon to 10pm

Where: Level 1, Atrium

Spend at least $200 in not more than three combined same-day receipts at any shop in the mall to get a surprise gift, or 313 vouchers worth up to $100 at the mall’s mystery box machine.

Limited to the first 80 redemptions per day and one redemption per shopper per day.

313 Powered By Fun Instagram Contest

When: June 11 to 24, noon to 10pm

Where: Level 1, Atrium

Take a photograph of yourself in full-on gamer mode or against the cool illuminated signs at the Atrium.

Then follow @313somerset on Instagram and upload your photo with the hashtag #313PoweredByFun by July 1. Your profile privacy setting must be public.

Ten lucky winners will each walk away with $100 mall vouchers.

Winners will be notified by July 16.

A TOKEN OF APPRECIATION

Spend at least $150 This offer is limited to the fi rst 1,500 redemptions and one redemption per shopper

or CLUB313 member per day.

THE WINNING SCORE

From now until July 1, spend Up to 10 lucky draw chances per shopper per day, or 20 lucky draw chances per CLUB313 member per day.

PLAY TO WIN

From now until June 24, you can take part in 313 Facebook contest by playing the Claw Catcher on facebook.com/313somerset.

Then post your catch to stand a chance to win a $50 voucher.

There will be a post on June 11 and fi ve winners will be selected for that post.

For more details, visit www. 313somerset.com.sg.

New stores

Check out these brand-new shops to add spice to your shopping:

BOOST JUICE BARS (#B3-52)

Don’t miss its popular smoothies and juices, which are bursting with the delicious, fresh flavours of fruit and vegetables.

KOBEPI (#B3-48A)

This bakery uses premium Japanese ingredients and baking techniques to create the authentic tastes of homemade Japanese pies and pizzas.

TWEE (#03-16 TO 21)

This Korean global brand (left) is keenly attuned to wearable fashion trends.

It offers over 400 styles for men and women at this flagship store every month.

UNBOXING (#B2-29)

Get your hands on collectibles, limited edition novelties, plush toys and merchandise from iconic lifestyle brands Tokidoki, and Snoopy & The Peanuts Gang.

SWAROVSKI (#01-08)

Founded in 1895 in Austria, Swarovski designs, creates and markets high-quality crystal jewellery, accessories, ornaments, decorative items and figurines.