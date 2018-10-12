App-solutely fantastic

Take part in CapitaStar’s SuperStar Shopper Challenge to win $10,000 on an islandwide shopping spree.

Fancy indulging in some retail therapy with $1,000 fully sponsored by CapitaStar, and potentially winning $10,000 for your efforts?

Participate in CapitaStar’s SuperStar Shopper Challenge, so you can literally shop to your heart’s content and stand a chance to be rewarded handsomely.

To be held at Bugis+ on Nov 10, the Challenge is both a battle of wits and a race against time. 20 finalists will each be given $1,000 to go on a shopping spree across all 15 CapitaLand Malls.

Using the CapitaStar App, participants are required to use the most number of attractive e-deals and complete challenges from 10am to 6pm on the event day.

Of course, being the savviest shopper might require a little help from friends. Contestants are allowed to bring up to three friends along to help them decide on the best deals.

The CapitaStar App is part of CapitaLand’s multi-store, multi-mall rewards scheme.

The programme provides everyday shopping benefits on top of existing credit card and store loyalty programmes, in the form of STAR$.

CapitaStar App users earn STAR$ by snapping a receipt of their CapitaLand mall purchases through the app.

STAR$ may be exchanged for e-deals on the app, in the form of e-vouchers and discounts — up to 90 per cent off — at retail outlets.

Attractive PRIZES

A grand prize of $10,000 awaits the winner, in the form of 10,000,000 STAR$ in the CapitaStar App.

Other runner-up prizes are up for grabs as well. They include an OSIM uLove Massage Chair (worth $5,999) and a 5-Night Bangkok Explorer Cruise for two by Royal Caribbean (worth $2,678).

One of the runner-up prizes is the 5-Night Bangkok Explore Cruise for 2 by Royal Caribbean (worth $2,678). PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES

Non-competitors will also have the chance to participate in side challenges, lucky draws and on-stage activities at Bugis+ L2 Atrium from Nov 9 to 11. Among the additional prizes are a 4-Night Royal Caribbean cruise for two, Ascott stays in the Asia Pacific region and an OSIM Back Massager.

Deals worth racing for

With various e-deals available across retail, lifestyle and food and beverages (F&B) categories, there will be something that appeals to you, no matter what type of shopper you are.

Participating F&B merchants include FoodJunction, Crystal Jade and Godiva. Fashionistas also have the option of snapping up deals from jewellery and clothing brands such as Swarovski, Bering and Dorothy Perkins.

At Crystal Jade, get a $5 e-Voucher when you have 2,000 STAR$. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE

As for entertainment and lifestyle offerings, deals include a Golden Village "Jio" You gift pack at $28 (U.P. $44.50), Westgate Wonderland Halloween Party Passes and $3 off Grab rides. Other well-known participating merchants are retail giants such as FairPrice, MUJI, Robinsons and Sephora.

Qualify for the challenge in four steps

Head over to CapitaLand’s Facebook page to enter the SuperStar Shopper Challenge Qualifiers. Click on the Facebook GIF post, and try to capture the most number of brands in a single screenshot. Share your screenshot in the post’s comment section, and include your CapitaStar member ID (found within the CapitaStar App) and state why you deserve to be CapitaStar’s SuperStar Shopper. Tag three friends you would like to join the challenge with.

The qualifier period runs from Oct 5 to 21.

Download the CapitaStar App Now

Download the CapitaStar App on the App Store or Google Play to become a CapitaStar member. New members will receive a 500 STAR$ bonus by keying in the promo code “SUPERSTAR” upon sign-up. Find out more here. Terms and conditions apply.