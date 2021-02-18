Bag these limited edition bags
Fairprice Xtra Parkway Parade also boasts an attention-grabbing giant skylight mural instore.
The hypermarket worked with local creative agency Yellow Octopus and mural artist Jayl Chen to create the installation.
Ms Chen is a multi-disciplinary designer who grew up in the Marine Parade area with fond memories of its food.
The mural was then made into a series of three limited-edition jute bags, with one different design launched weekly, and you can collect them by spending a minimum of $80 in a single receipt, while stocks last.
Customers can check instore for more information.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now