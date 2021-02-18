Bag these limited edition bags

Fairprice Xtra Parkway Parade also boasts an attention-grabbing giant skylight mural instore.

The hypermarket worked with local creative agency Yellow Octopus and mural artist Jayl Chen to create the installation.

Ms Chen is a multi-disciplinary designer who grew up in the Marine Parade area with fond memories of its food.

The mural was then made into a series of three limited-edition jute bags, with one different design launched weekly, and you can collect them by spending a minimum of $80 in a single receipt, while stocks last.

Customers can check instore for more information.